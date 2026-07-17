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Customizing context menus

The callback function determines what happens when you select the context menu option. Like the precondition, it can use the scope argument to access the Blockly component on which the context menu was invoked.

It is also passed a PointerEvent which is the original event that triggered opening the context menu (not the event that selected the current option). This lets you, for example, figure out where on the workspace the context menu was opened so you can create a new element there.

As an example, update the help item's callback to add a block to the workspace when selected:

callback : function ( scope ) {

Blockly . serialization . blocks . append ( {

'type' : 'text' ,

'fields' : {

'TEXT' : 'Now there is a block'

}

} , scope . focusedNode ) ;

} ,

