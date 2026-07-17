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Customizing context menus

In this codelab you will learn how to:

Add a context menu option to the workspace.

Add a context menu option to all blocks.

Use precondition functions to hide or disable context menu options.

Take an action when a menu option is selected.

Customize ordering and display text for context menu options.

A very simple Blockly workspace with a few new context menu options.

A browser.

A text editor.

Basic knowledge of HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.

node.js and npm installed (instructions).

Comfort using the command line/terminal.

You can find the code for the completed context menu codelab on GitHub.

This codelab is focused on Blockly's context menus. Non-relevant concepts and code are glossed over and are provided for you to simply copy and paste.