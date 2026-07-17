Customizing context menus
1. Codelab overview
What you'll learn
In this codelab you will learn how to:
- Add a context menu option to the workspace.
- Add a context menu option to all blocks.
- Use precondition functions to hide or disable context menu options.
- Take an action when a menu option is selected.
- Customize ordering and display text for context menu options.
What you'll build
A very simple Blockly workspace with a few new context menu options.
What you'll need
- A browser.
- A text editor.
- Basic knowledge of HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.
- node.js and npm installed (instructions).
- Comfort using the command line/terminal.
You can find the code for the completed context menu codelab on GitHub.
This codelab is focused on Blockly's context menus. Non-relevant concepts and code are glossed over and are provided for you to simply copy and paste.