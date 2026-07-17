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Customizing context menus

So far the displayText has always been a simple string, but it can also be HTML, or a function that returns either of the former. Using a function can be useful when you want a context-dependent message.

When defined as a function displayText accepts a scope argument, just like callback and preconditionFn .

As an example, add this registry item. The display text depends on the block type.

function registerDisplayItem ( ) {

const displayItem = {

displayText : function ( scope ) {

if ( scope . focusedNode . type . startsWith ( 'text' ) ) {

return 'Text block' ;

} else if ( scope . focusedNode . type . startsWith ( 'controls' ) ) {

return 'Controls block' ;

} else {

return 'Some other block' ;

}

} ,

preconditionFn : function ( scope ) {

return scope . focusedNode instanceof Blockly . BlockSvg

? 'enabled'

: 'hidden' ;

} ,

callback : function ( scope ) { } ,

id : 'display_text_example' ,

weight : 100 ,

} ;

Blockly . ContextMenuRegistry . registry . register ( displayItem ) ;

}



As usual, remember to call registerDisplayItem() in src/index.js , before Blockly.inject .