Customizing context menus
8. Display text
So far the
displayText has always been a simple string, but it can also be HTML, or a function that returns either of the former. Using a function can be useful when you want a context-dependent message.
When defined as a function
displayText accepts a
scope argument, just like
callback and
preconditionFn.
As an example, add this registry item. The display text depends on the block type.
function registerDisplayItem() {
const displayItem = {
displayText: function (scope) {
if (scope.focusedNode.type.startsWith('text')) {
return 'Text block';
} else if (scope.focusedNode.type.startsWith('controls')) {
return 'Controls block';
} else {
return 'Some other block';
}
},
preconditionFn: function (scope) {
return scope.focusedNode instanceof Blockly.BlockSvg
? 'enabled'
: 'hidden';
},
callback: function (scope) {},
id: 'display_text_example',
weight: 100,
};
Blockly.ContextMenuRegistry.registry.register(displayItem);
}
As usual, remember to call
registerDisplayItem() in
src/index.js, before
Blockly.inject.
Test it
- Refresh the running page and open context menus on various blocks.
- The last context menu option's text should vary based on the block type.