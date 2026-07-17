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Customizing context menus

8. Display text

So far the displayText has always been a simple string, but it can also be HTML, or a function that returns either of the former. Using a function can be useful when you want a context-dependent message.

When defined as a function displayText accepts a scope argument, just like callback and preconditionFn.

As an example, add this registry item. The display text depends on the block type.

function registerDisplayItem() {
  const displayItem = {
    displayText: function (scope) {
      if (scope.focusedNode.type.startsWith('text')) {
        return 'Text block';
      } else if (scope.focusedNode.type.startsWith('controls')) {
        return 'Controls block';
      } else {
        return 'Some other block';
      }
    },
    preconditionFn: function (scope) {
      return scope.focusedNode instanceof Blockly.BlockSvg
        ? 'enabled'
        : 'hidden';
    },
    callback: function (scope) {},
    id: 'display_text_example',
    weight: 100,
  };
  Blockly.ContextMenuRegistry.registry.register(displayItem);
}

As usual, remember to call registerDisplayItem() in src/index.js, before Blockly.inject.

Test it

  • Refresh the running page and open context menus on various blocks.
  • The last context menu option's text should vary based on the block type.
A controls-if block with an open context menu which has "Controls block" as the last item.