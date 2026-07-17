Customizing context menus
5. Precondition: External state
Use of the
preconditionFn is not limited to checking the type of the Blockly component that the context menu was invoked on. You can use it to check for conditions entirely outside of Blockly. For instance, let's disable
helloWorldItem for the second half of every minute:
preconditionFn: function (scope) {
if (
scope.focusedNode instanceof Blockly.WorkspaceSvg ||
scope.focusedNode instanceof Blockly.BlockSvg
) {
const now = new Date(Date.now());
if (now.getSeconds() < 30) {
return 'enabled';
}
return 'disabled';
}
return 'hidden';
},
Test it
Refresh the running page, check your watch, and open a context menu on the workspace to confirm the timing. The option will always be in the menu, but will sometimes be greyed out.