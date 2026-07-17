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Customizing context menus

Each registry item has a preconditionFn . It is called by Blockly to decide whether and how to display an option on a context menu. You'll use it to display the "Hello, World" option on workspace and block context menus, but not on comment context menus.

The scope argument is an object that is passed to preconditionFn . You'll use the scope.focusedNode property to determine which object the context menu was invoked on. Why a focused node? Because Blockly keeps track of where the user is -- that is, what node (component) the user is focused on -- and opens the context menu on that node.

The return value of preconditionFn is 'enabled' , 'disabled' , or 'hidden' . An enabled option is shown with black text and is selectable. A disabled option is shown with grey text and is not selectable. A hidden option is not included in the context menu at all.

You can now test scope.focusedNode to display the "Hello World" option in workspace and block context menus, but not on any others. Change preconditionFn to:

const helloWorldItem = {

...

preconditionFn : function ( scope ) {

if (

scope . focusedNode instanceof Blockly . WorkspaceSvg ||

scope . focusedNode instanceof Blockly . BlockSvg

) {

return 'enabled' ;

}

return 'hidden' ;

} ,

...

} ;



Notice that the code tests for where context menus are allowed, rather than where they are not allowed. This is because custom code (such as a plugin) can add context menus to any Blockly component that can be focused. Thus, testing for specific types rather than allowing all (or all but certain types) ensures that context menus are not shown on more components than you anticipated.

Open a context menu on the workspace, a block, and a comment. You should see a "Hello World" option on the workspace and block context menus, but not on the comment context menu.