Customizing context menus
10. Separators
You can use separators to break your context menu into different sections.
Separators differ from other items in two ways: They cannot have
displayText,
preconditionFn, or
callback properties and they can only be scoped with the
scopeType property. The latter accepts an enum value of
Blockly.ContextMenuRegistry.ScopeType.WORKSPACE,
Blockly.ContextMenuRegistry.ScopeType.BLOCK, or
Blockly.ContextMenuRegistry.ScopeType.COMMENT.
Use the
weight property to position the separator. You'll use a weight of
99 to position the separator just above the other options you added, all of which have a weight of
100.
You need to add a separate item for each separator:
function registerSeparators() {
const workspaceSeparator = {
id: 'workspace_separator',
scopeType: Blockly.ContextMenuRegistry.ScopeType.WORKSPACE,
weight: 99,
separator: true,
};
Blockly.ContextMenuRegistry.registry.register(workspaceSeparator);
const blockSeparator = {
id: 'block_separator',
scopeType: Blockly.ContextMenuRegistry.ScopeType.BLOCK,
weight: 99,
separator: true,
};
Blockly.ContextMenuRegistry.registry.register(blockSeparator);
}
As usual, remember to call
registerSeparators() in
src/index.js, before
Blockly.inject.
Test it
Open a context menu on the workspace and a block and check that the separator line is there.