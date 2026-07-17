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Customizing context menus

10. Separators

You can use separators to break your context menu into different sections.

Separators differ from other items in two ways: They cannot have displayText, preconditionFn, or callback properties and they can only be scoped with the scopeType property. The latter accepts an enum value of Blockly.ContextMenuRegistry.ScopeType.WORKSPACE, Blockly.ContextMenuRegistry.ScopeType.BLOCK, or Blockly.ContextMenuRegistry.ScopeType.COMMENT.

Use the weight property to position the separator. You'll use a weight of 99 to position the separator just above the other options you added, all of which have a weight of 100.

You need to add a separate item for each separator:

function registerSeparators() {
  const workspaceSeparator = {
    id: 'workspace_separator',
    scopeType: Blockly.ContextMenuRegistry.ScopeType.WORKSPACE,
    weight: 99,
    separator: true,
  };
  Blockly.ContextMenuRegistry.registry.register(workspaceSeparator);

  const blockSeparator = {
    id: 'block_separator',
    scopeType: Blockly.ContextMenuRegistry.ScopeType.BLOCK,
    weight: 99,
    separator: true,
  };
  Blockly.ContextMenuRegistry.registry.register(blockSeparator);
}

As usual, remember to call registerSeparators() in src/index.js, before Blockly.inject.

Test it

Open a context menu on the workspace and a block and check that the separator line is there.

A context menu with a separator.