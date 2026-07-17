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Customizing context menus

You can use separators to break your context menu into different sections.

Separators differ from other items in two ways: They cannot have displayText , preconditionFn , or callback properties and they can only be scoped with the scopeType property. The latter accepts an enum value of Blockly.ContextMenuRegistry.ScopeType.WORKSPACE , Blockly.ContextMenuRegistry.ScopeType.BLOCK , or Blockly.ContextMenuRegistry.ScopeType.COMMENT .

Use the weight property to position the separator. You'll use a weight of 99 to position the separator just above the other options you added, all of which have a weight of 100 .

You need to add a separate item for each separator:

function registerSeparators ( ) {

const workspaceSeparator = {

id : 'workspace_separator' ,

scopeType : Blockly . ContextMenuRegistry . ScopeType . WORKSPACE ,

weight : 99 ,

separator : true ,

} ;

Blockly . ContextMenuRegistry . registry . register ( workspaceSeparator ) ;



const blockSeparator = {

id : 'block_separator' ,

scopeType : Blockly . ContextMenuRegistry . ScopeType . BLOCK ,

weight : 99 ,

separator : true ,

} ;

Blockly . ContextMenuRegistry . registry . register ( blockSeparator ) ;

}



As usual, remember to call registerSeparators() in src/index.js , before Blockly.inject .

Open a context menu on the workspace and a block and check that the separator line is there.