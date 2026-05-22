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Customizing context menus

The last two properties of a registry item are weight and id .

The weight property is a number that determines the order of the options in the context menu. A higher number means your option will be lower in the list.

Test this by updating the weight property on one of your new registry items and confirming that the corresponding option moves to the top or bottom of the list.

Note that weight does not have to be positive or integer-valued.

Every registry item has an id that can be used to unregister it. You can use this to get rid of registry items that you don't want.

For instance, you can remove the item that deletes all blocks on the workspace:

Blockly . ContextMenuRegistry . registry . unregister ( 'workspaceDelete' ) ;

