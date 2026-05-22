Customizing context menus
9. Weight and id
The last two properties of a registry item are
weight and
id.
Weight
The
weight property is a number that determines the order of the options in the context menu. A higher number means your option will be lower in the list.
Test this by updating the
weight property on one of your new registry items and confirming that the corresponding option moves to the top or bottom of the list.
Note that weight does not have to be positive or integer-valued.
Id
Every registry item has an
id that can be used to unregister it. You can use this to get rid of registry items that you don't want.
For instance, you can remove the item that deletes all blocks on the workspace:
Blockly.ContextMenuRegistry.registry.unregister('workspaceDelete');
Default items
For a list of the default registry items that Blockly provides, look at contextmenu_items.ts. Each entry contains both the
id and the
weight.