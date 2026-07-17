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Use CSS in Blockly

In this codelab you will learn how to use CSS to customize the colours of:

Components

Categories

Blocks

If you don't need the fine-grained control provided by CSS, consider using themes instead. For more information, see the Customizing your themes codelab.

A simple Blockly workspace that uses the same Halloween colours as the Customizing your themes codelab.

You can find the code for the completed CSS codelab on GitHub.

A browser.

A text editor.

Basic knowledge of HTML, CSS, SVG, and JavaScript.

Basic knowledge of your browser's developer tools.

node.js and npm installed (instructions).

Comfort using the command line/terminal.

Basic understanding of Blockly, including workspace components, category toolboxes, block definitions, and themes.

This codelab is focused on using CSS with Blockly. Non-relevant concepts are glossed over and provided for you to simply copy and paste.