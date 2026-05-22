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Build a custom generator

This step will build the generator for the array block. You will learn how to indent code and handle a variable number of inputs.

The array block uses a mutator to dynamically change the number of inputs it has.

The generated code looks like:

[ 1 , "two" , false , true ]



As with member blocks, there are no restrictions on the types of blocks connected to inputs.

Each value input on the block has a name: ADD0 , ADD1 , etc. Use valueToCode in a loop to build an array of values:

const values = [ ] ;

for ( let i = 0 ; i < block . itemCount_ ; i ++ ) {

const valueCode = generator . valueToCode ( block , 'ADD' + i , Order . ATOMIC ) ;

if ( valueCode ) {

values . push ( valueCode ) ;

}

}



Notice that the code skips empty inputs by checking if valueCode is null .

To include empty inputs, use the string 'null' as the value:

const values = [ ] ;

for ( let i = 0 ; i < block . itemCount_ ; i ++ ) {

const valueCode =

generator . valueToCode ( block , 'ADD' + i , Order . ATOMIC ) || 'null' ;

values . push ( valueCode ) ;

}



At this point values is an array of string s. The strings contain the generated code for each input.

Convert the list into a single string , with a comma and newline separating each element:

const valueString = values . join ( ',

' ) ;



Next, use prefixLines to add indentation at the beginning of each line:

const indentedValueString = generator . prefixLines (

valueString ,

generator . INDENT ,

) ;



INDENT is a property on the generator. It defaults to two spaces, but language generators may override it to increase indent or change to tabs.

Finally, wrap the indented values in brackets and return the string:

const codeString = '[

' + indentedValueString + '

]' ;

return [ codeString , Order . ATOMIC ] ;



Here is the final array block generator:

jsonGenerator . forBlock [ 'lists_create_with' ] = function ( block , generator ) {

const values = [ ] ;

for ( let i = 0 ; i < block . itemCount_ ; i ++ ) {

const valueCode = generator . valueToCode ( block , 'ADD' + i , Order . ATOMIC ) ;

if ( valueCode ) {

values . push ( valueCode ) ;

}

}

const valueString = values . join ( ',

' ) ;

const indentedValueString = generator . prefixLines (

valueString ,

generator . INDENT ,

) ;

const codeString = '[

' + indentedValueString + '

]' ;

return [ codeString , Order . ATOMIC ] ;

} ;



Test the block generator by adding an array to the onscreen blocks and populating it.

What code does it generate if there are no inputs?

What if there are five inputs, one of which is empty?