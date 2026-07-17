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Build a custom generator

1. Codelab overview

What you'll learn

  • How to create a custom language generator.
  • How to create block generator definitions for existing blocks.
  • How to create block generator definitions for new blocks.
  • How to use a custom generator in an application.

What you'll build

You will build a JSON generator that implements the JSON language spec.

Screenshot of the toolbox and workspace built in this codelab. It contains blocks that implement the JSON spec, like member, object, lists, strings, and numbers.

The complete code used in this codelab can be viewed in the blockly repository under packages/docs/docs/codelabs/custom-generator.

What you'll need

  • Familiarity with JSON and the JSON specification.
  • Basic understanding of blocks and toolboxes in Blockly.
  • NPM installed (instructions).
  • Comfort using the command line/terminal.