Build a custom generator
1. Codelab overview
What you'll learn
- How to create a custom language generator.
- How to create block generator definitions for existing blocks.
- How to create block generator definitions for new blocks.
- How to use a custom generator in an application.
What you'll build
You will build a JSON generator that implements the JSON language spec.
The complete code used in this codelab can be viewed in the
blockly repository under packages/docs/docs/codelabs/custom-generator.
What you'll need
- Familiarity with JSON and the JSON specification.
- Basic understanding of blocks and toolboxes in Blockly.
- NPM installed (instructions).
- Comfort using the command line/terminal.