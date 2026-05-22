Build a custom generator
9. Generating a stack
The scrub_ function
The
scrub_ function is called on every block from
blockToCode. It takes in three arguments:
blockis the current block.
codeis the code generated for this block, which includes code from all attached value blocks.
opt_thisOnlyis an optional
boolean. If true, code should be generated for this block but no subsequent blocks.
By default,
scrub_ simply returns the passed-in code. A common pattern is to override the function to also generate code for any blocks that follow the current block in a stack. In this case, the code will add commas and newlines between object members:
jsonGenerator.scrub_ = function (block, code, thisOnly) {
const nextBlock = block.nextConnection && block.nextConnection.targetBlock();
if (nextBlock && !thisOnly) {
return code + ',\n' + jsonGenerator.blockToCode(nextBlock);
}
return code;
};
Testing scrub_
Create a stack of
member blocks on the workspace. There should be generated code for all of the blocks, not just the first one.
Next, add an
object block and drag the
member blocks into it. This case tests
statementToCode, and should generate code for all of of the blocks.