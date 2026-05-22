On this page

Build a custom generator

The scrub_ function is called on every block from blockToCode . It takes in three arguments:

block is the current block.

is the current block. code is the code generated for this block, which includes code from all attached value blocks.

is the code generated for this block, which includes code from all attached value blocks. opt_thisOnly is an optional boolean . If true, code should be generated for this block but no subsequent blocks.

By default, scrub_ simply returns the passed-in code. A common pattern is to override the function to also generate code for any blocks that follow the current block in a stack. In this case, the code will add commas and newlines between object members:

jsonGenerator . scrub_ = function ( block , code , thisOnly ) {

const nextBlock = block . nextConnection && block . nextConnection . targetBlock ( ) ;

if ( nextBlock && ! thisOnly ) {

return code + ',

' + jsonGenerator . blockToCode ( nextBlock ) ;

}

return code ;

} ;



Create a stack of member blocks on the workspace. There should be generated code for all of the blocks, not just the first one.