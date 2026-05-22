Build a custom generator
6. Member block generator
This step will build the generator for the
member block. It will use the function
getFieldValue, and introduce the function
valueToCode.
The member block has a text input field and a value input.
The generated code looks like
"property name": "property value".
Field value
The property name is the value of the text input, which is fetched via
getFieldValue:
const name = block.getFieldValue('MEMBER_NAME');
Recall: the name of the value being fetched is
MEMBER_NAME because that is how it was defined in
src/blocks/json.js.
Input value
The property value is whatever is attached to the value input. A variety of blocks could be attached there:
logic_null,
text,
math_number,
logic_boolean, or even an array (
lists_create_with). Use
valueToCode to get the correct value:
const value = generator.valueToCode(block, 'MEMBER_VALUE', Order.ATOMIC);
valueToCode does three things:
- Finds the blocks connected to the named value input (the second argument)
- Generates the code for that block
- Returns the code as a string
If no block is attached,
valueToCode returns
null. In another generator,
valueToCode might need to replace
null with a different default value; in JSON,
null is fine.
The third argument is related to operator precedence. It is used to determine if parentheses need to be added around the value. In JSON, parentheses will never be added, as discussed in an earlier section.
Build the code string
Next, assemble the arguments
name and
value into the correct code, of the form
"name": value.
const code = `"${name}": ${value}`;
Put it all together
All together, here is block generator for the member block:
jsonGenerator.forBlock['member'] = function (block, generator) {
const name = block.getFieldValue('MEMBER_NAME');
const value = generator.valueToCode(block, 'MEMBER_VALUE', Order.ATOMIC);
const code = `"${name}": ${value}`;
return code;
};