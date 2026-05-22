On this page

Build a custom generator

This section will write the generator for the object block and will demonstrate how to use statementToCode .

The object block generates code for a JSON Object. It has a single statement input, in which member blocks may be stacked.

The generated code looks like this:

{

"a" : true ,

"b" : "one" ,

"c" : 1

}



We'll use statementToCode to get the code for the blocks attached to the statement input of the object block.

statementToCode does three things:

Finds the first block connected to the named statement input (the second argument)

Generates the code for that block

Returns the code as a string

In this case the input name is 'MEMBERS' .

const statement_members = generator . statementToCode ( block , 'MEMBERS' ) ;



Wrap the statements in curly brackets and return the code, using the default precedence:

const code = '{

' + statement_members + '

}' ;

return [ code , Order . ATOMIC ] ;



Note that statementToCode handles the indentation automatically.

Here is the full block generator:

jsonGenerator . forBlock [ 'object' ] = function ( block , generator ) {

const statementMembers = generator . statementToCode ( block , 'MEMBERS' ) ;

const code = '{

' + statementMembers + '

}' ;

return [ code , Order . ATOMIC ] ;

} ;



Test it by generating code for an object block containing a single member block. The result should look like this:

{

"test" : true

}



Next, add a second member block and rerun the generator. Did the resulting code change? Let's look at the next section to find out why not.