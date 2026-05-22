Build a custom generator
8. Object block generator
This section will write the generator for the
object block and will demonstrate how to use
statementToCode.
The
object block generates code for a JSON Object. It has a single statement input, in which member blocks may be stacked.
The generated code looks like this:
{
"a": true,
"b": "one",
"c": 1
}
Get the contents
We'll use
statementToCode to get the code for the blocks attached to the statement input of the
object block.
statementToCode does three things:
- Finds the first block connected to the named statement input (the second argument)
- Generates the code for that block
- Returns the code as a string
In this case the input name is
'MEMBERS'.
const statement_members = generator.statementToCode(block, 'MEMBERS');
Format and return
Wrap the statements in curly brackets and return the code, using the default precedence:
const code = '{\n' + statement_members + '\n}';
return [code, Order.ATOMIC];
Note that
statementToCode handles the indentation automatically.
Test it
Here is the full block generator:
jsonGenerator.forBlock['object'] = function (block, generator) {
const statementMembers = generator.statementToCode(block, 'MEMBERS');
const code = '{\n' + statementMembers + '\n}';
return [code, Order.ATOMIC];
};
Test it by generating code for an
object block containing a single
member block. The result should look like this:
{
"test": true
}
Next, add a second member block and rerun the generator. Did the resulting code change? Let's look at the next section to find out why not.