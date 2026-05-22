Build a custom generator
10. Summary
In this codelab you learned:
- How to build a custom language generator to generate JSON.
- How to define block generators for built in blocks and for custom blocks.
- How to use a custom generator in a sample app.
- How to use the core generator functions:
statementToCode,
valueToCode,
blockToCode, and
getFieldValue.
- How to generate code for stacks of blocks.
JSON is a simple language, and there are many additional features that could be implemented in a custom generator. Blockly's built-in language generators are a good place to learn more about some additional features:
- Variable definition and use.
- Function definition and use.
- Initialization and cleanup.
- Injecting additional functions and variables.
- Handling comments.
- Handling parentheses with operator precedence.
Blockly ships with five language generators: Python, Dart, JavaScript, PHP, and Lua. The language generators and block generators can be found in the generators directory.