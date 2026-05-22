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Build a custom generator

In this codelab you learned:

How to build a custom language generator to generate JSON.

How to define block generators for built in blocks and for custom blocks.

How to use a custom generator in a sample app.

How to use the core generator functions: statementToCode , valueToCode , blockToCode , and getFieldValue .

, , , and . How to generate code for stacks of blocks.

JSON is a simple language, and there are many additional features that could be implemented in a custom generator. Blockly's built-in language generators are a good place to learn more about some additional features:

Variable definition and use.

Function definition and use.

Initialization and cleanup.

Injecting additional functions and variables.

Handling comments.

Handling parentheses with operator precedence.

Blockly ships with five language generators: Python, Dart, JavaScript, PHP, and Lua. The language generators and block generators can be found in the generators directory.