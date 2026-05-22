Build a custom generator
5. Value block generators
This step will build the generators for the simple value blocks:
logic_null,
text,
math_number, and
logic_boolean.
It will use
getFieldValue on several types of fields.
Null
The simplest block in this example is the
logic_null block.
No matter what, it generates the code
'null'. Notice that this is a string, because all generated code is a string.
Add the following code to
src/generators/json.js:
jsonGenerator.forBlock['logic_null'] = function (block) {
return ['null', Order.ATOMIC];
};
String
Next is the
text block.
Unlike
logic_null, there is a single text input field on this block. Use
getFieldValue:
const textValue = block.getFieldValue('TEXT');
Since this is a string in the generated code, wrap the value in quotation marks and return it:
jsonGenerator.forBlock['text'] = function (block) {
const textValue = block.getFieldValue('TEXT');
const code = `"${textValue}"`;
return [code, Order.ATOMIC];
};
Number
The
math_number block has a number field.
Like the
text block, the
math_number block can use
getFieldValue. Unlike the text block, the function doesn't need to wrap it in additional quotation marks, because in the JSON code, it won't be a string.
However, like all generated code and as with
null above, the function needs to return the code as a string from the generator.
jsonGenerator.forBlock['math_number'] = function (block) {
const code = String(block.getFieldValue('NUM'));
return [code, Order.ATOMIC];
};
Boolean
The
logic_boolean block has a dropdown field named
BOOL.
Calling
getFieldValue on a dropdown field returns the value of the selected option, which may not be the same as the display text. In this case the dropdown has two possible values:
TRUE and
FALSE.
jsonGenerator.forBlock['logic_boolean'] = function (block) {
const code = block.getFieldValue('BOOL') === 'TRUE' ? 'true' : 'false';
return [code, Order.ATOMIC];
};
Summary
- Value blocks return an array containing the value as a string and the precedence.
getFieldValuefinds the field with the specified name and returns its value.
- The type of the return value from
getFieldValuedepends on the type of the field.
- Each field type must document what its value represents.