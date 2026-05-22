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Build a custom generator

This step will build the generators for the simple value blocks: logic_null , text , math_number , and logic_boolean .

It will use getFieldValue on several types of fields.

The simplest block in this example is the logic_null block.

No matter what, it generates the code 'null' . Notice that this is a string, because all generated code is a string. Add the following code to src/generators/json.js :

jsonGenerator . forBlock [ 'logic_null' ] = function ( block ) {

return [ 'null' , Order . ATOMIC ] ;

} ;



Next is the text block.

Unlike logic_null , there is a single text input field on this block. Use getFieldValue :

const textValue = block . getFieldValue ( 'TEXT' ) ;



Since this is a string in the generated code, wrap the value in quotation marks and return it:

jsonGenerator . forBlock [ 'text' ] = function ( block ) {

const textValue = block . getFieldValue ( 'TEXT' ) ;

const code = ` " ${ textValue } " ` ;

return [ code , Order . ATOMIC ] ;

} ;



The math_number block has a number field.

Like the text block, the math_number block can use getFieldValue . Unlike the text block, the function doesn't need to wrap it in additional quotation marks, because in the JSON code, it won't be a string.

However, like all generated code and as with null above, the function needs to return the code as a string from the generator.

jsonGenerator . forBlock [ 'math_number' ] = function ( block ) {

const code = String ( block . getFieldValue ( 'NUM' ) ) ;

return [ code , Order . ATOMIC ] ;

} ;



The logic_boolean block has a dropdown field named BOOL .

Calling getFieldValue on a dropdown field returns the value of the selected option, which may not be the same as the display text. In this case the dropdown has two possible values: TRUE and FALSE .

jsonGenerator . forBlock [ 'logic_boolean' ] = function ( block ) {

const code = block . getFieldValue ( 'BOOL' ) === 'TRUE' ? 'true' : 'false' ;

return [ code , Order . ATOMIC ] ;

} ;

