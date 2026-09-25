Build a custom mutator
4. Create the mutator
Since mutators contain extra state, this extra state needs to be serialized and deserialized with the rest of the state of the block. Although mutators can vary greatly, any mutator requires serialization hooks.
Create the mutator mixin object
Create a new folder called
mutators, then create a file in that folder called
list_mutator.js. In
list_mutator.js, import Blockly, then create an empty object:
import * as Blockly from 'blockly/core';
// The mutator mixin
export const LIST_MUTATOR = {
// Add mutator functions here
};
The
LIST_MUTATOR will be the mixin object for the custom mutator.
Serialize
The mutator must serialize the extra state of the block. This is accomplished by
implementing the function
saveExtraState(). Since this codelab implements a
list mutator, you can use the same
saveExtraState() code as the default
lists_create_with block. This function should return a JSON serializable value.
Add the following code to the
LIST_MUTATOR object:
export const LIST_MUTATOR = {
saveExtraState: function() {
return {
'itemCount': this.itemCount,
};
},
};
Deserialize
The mutator mixin must also load, or deserialize, the extra state of the block.
To deserialize,
loadExtraState() reads in the
itemCount value from the
state of the block.
Add the following code to the
LIST_MUTATOR, just after
saveExtraState():
loadExtraState: function(state) {
this.itemCount = state['itemCount'];
},
Register the mutator
Now, register the mutator with
Blockly.Extensions.registerMutator.
This function requires a string name and a mixin object as parameters. It also
takes two optional parameters:
- A function which runs after the mixin functions are added to the block.
- A list of blocks to include in the mutator flyout, if you are using the default mutator UI. This parameter is not applicable in this codelab, since you will be creating a custom UI.
In this case, the optional function is a great way to initialize the number of
list items in the mutator. Since the block starts with one input (see the
block definition), you'll set a variable on the block
called
itemCount to 1.
Add the following import and registration to
index.js:
import {LIST_MUTATOR} from './mutators/list_mutator';
...
// Register the blocks and generator with Blockly
Blockly.common.defineBlocks(blocks);
Blockly.common.defineBlocks(mutatorBlocks);
Object.assign(javascriptGenerator.forBlock, forBlock);
Blockly.Extensions.registerMutator(
'list_mutator',
LIST_MUTATOR,
function() { this.itemCount = 1; }
);
Add the mutator to the block
Now that the mutator is registered, add it to the block definition in
list.js:
const resizableListBlock = {
type: 'resizable_list',
message0: 'resizable list with %1',
args0: [
{
type: 'input_value',
name: 'ADD0',
}
],
output: null,
style: "list_blocks",
tooltip: '',
helpUrl: '',
mutator: 'list_mutator',
};