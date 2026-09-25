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Build a custom mutator

Currently, the code window of the app does not update when an input is added or removed.

The best way to fix this issue is to fire an event when the block is mutated. There are many Blockly event options to choose from. In this scenario, BlockChange is the best choice.

Since updateShape() is called from loadExtraState() , it is not the ideal location for your new event. Adding the event to updateShape() would mean that a BlockChange event is (incorrectly) fired every time the workspace is loaded.

Instead, build a wrapper function to update the itemCount , the shape, and fire an event when necessary. Add the following function to the LIST_MUTATOR object.

setItemCount : function ( newCount ) {



const oldCountState = JSON . stringify ( this . saveExtraState ( ) ) ;





this . itemCount = newCount ;

this . updateShape ( ) ;





const newCountState = JSON . stringify ( this . saveExtraState ( ) ) ;





if ( newCountState !== oldCountState ) {

const BlockChangeClass = Blockly . Events . get ( Blockly . Events . BLOCK_CHANGE ) ;

const blockChangeEvent = new BlockChangeClass (

this ,

'mutation' ,

null ,

oldCountState ,

newCountState

) ;

Blockly . Events . fire ( blockChangeEvent ) ;

}

} ,



Note that this function keeps track of the JSON state of both the old and new state, so that the event can fire with information from both states.

Update the implementation of the addConnection() and removeConnection() functions in the LIST_MUTATOR to use the new setItemCount() helper:

export const LIST_MUTATOR = {

...



addConnection : function ( ) {

this . setItemCount ( this . itemCount + 1 ) ;

} ,

removeConnection : function ( ) {

if ( this . itemCount > 1 ) {

this . setItemCount ( this . itemCount - 1 ) ;

}

} ,



...

} ;



Test the new behavior. Run npm run start in your app's folder or refresh the running app. When you add or remove connections to the list, your code window now should update accordingly.

However, there's still a problem. Try the following sequence:

Add a block to the last input in the list. Remove an input. Press Ctrl+z (or Cmd+z on Mac) to undo the input removal.

You'll notice that it takes multiple undo actions to get back to the state the blocks were in before removing the last input.

The reason for this issue is that there are multiple events involved in removing an input. The mutation includes the event you fire in setItemCount() and other events that Blockly fires as part of the mutation process. For instance, after the last input is removed, the block that was attached to that input is moved away from the list block. This fires a BlockMove event.

Effectively, all of these events are part of the same process: the block mutation. The solution for this is grouping all of the mutation events together in one event group. Setting an event group at the beginning of the mutation means that the whole mutation will be one action in the undo/redo stream.

Update setItemCount() by adding the highlighted lines of code:

setItemCount : function ( newCount ) {



const existingGroup = Blockly . Events . getGroup ( ) ;

if ( ! existingGroup ) Blockly . Events . setGroup ( true ) ;



const oldCountState = JSON . stringify ( this . saveExtraState ( ) ) ;



this . itemCount = newCount ;

this . updateShape ( ) ;



const newCountState = JSON . stringify ( this . saveExtraState ( ) ) ;





if ( newCountState !== oldCountState ) {

const BlockChangeClass = Blockly . Events . get ( Blockly . Events . BLOCK_CHANGE ) ;

const blockChangeEvent = new BlockChangeClass (

this ,

'mutation' ,

null ,

oldCountState ,

newCountState

) ;

Blockly . Events . fire ( blockChangeEvent ) ;

}



Blockly . Events . setGroup ( existingGroup ) ;

} ,



If something else outside of the mutation has already grouped this mutation into an event group, respect that group. In code, this means that if getGroup() returns a value, do not set a new group.

Test the event group by running npm run start or refreshing the app. Follow the same sequence as before:

Add a block to the last input in the list. Remove an input. Press Ctrl+z (or Cmd+z on Mac) to undo the input removal.

The undo should now fully undo the entire action.