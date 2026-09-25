Build a custom mutator
8. Add event handling
Currently, the code window of the app does not update when an input is added or removed.
The best way to fix this issue is to fire an event when the block is mutated.
There are many Blockly event options
to choose from. In this scenario,
BlockChange
is the best choice.
Add a wrapper function
Since
updateShape() is called from
loadExtraState(), it is not the ideal
location for your new event. Adding the event to
updateShape() would mean that
a
BlockChange event is (incorrectly) fired every time the workspace is loaded.
Instead, build a wrapper function to update the
itemCount, the shape, and fire
an event when necessary. Add the following function to the
LIST_MUTATOR object.
setItemCount: function(newCount) {
// Keep track of the old state for creating the event
const oldCountState = JSON.stringify(this.saveExtraState());
// Update the count and shape
this.itemCount = newCount;
this.updateShape();
// Keep track of the new state for creating the event
const newCountState = JSON.stringify(this.saveExtraState());
// If the state has changed, create and fire a BLOCK_CHANGE event
if (newCountState !== oldCountState) {
const BlockChangeClass = Blockly.Events.get(Blockly.Events.BLOCK_CHANGE);
const blockChangeEvent = new BlockChangeClass(
this,
'mutation',
null,
oldCountState,
newCountState
);
Blockly.Events.fire(blockChangeEvent);
}
},
Note that this function keeps track of the JSON state of both the old and new state, so that the event can fire with information from both states.
Update
addConnection and
removeConnection
Update the implementation of the
addConnection() and
removeConnection()
functions in the
LIST_MUTATOR to use the new
setItemCount() helper:
export const LIST_MUTATOR = {
...
addConnection: function() {
this.setItemCount(this.itemCount + 1);
},
removeConnection: function() {
if (this.itemCount > 1) {
this.setItemCount(this.itemCount - 1);
}
},
...
};
Test it
Test the new behavior. Run
npm run start in your app's folder or refresh the
running app. When you add or remove connections to the list, your code window
now should update accordingly.
However, there's still a problem. Try the following sequence:
- Add a block to the last input in the list.
- Remove an input.
- Press Ctrl+z (or Cmd+z on Mac) to undo the input removal.
You'll notice that it takes multiple undo actions to get back to the state the blocks were in before removing the last input.
Set the event group
The reason for this issue is that there are multiple events involved in removing
an input. The mutation includes the event you fire in
setItemCount() and
other events that Blockly fires as part of the mutation process. For instance,
after the last input is removed, the block that was attached to that input is
moved away from the list block. This fires a
BlockMove event.
Effectively, all of these events are part of the same process: the block mutation. The solution for this is grouping all of the mutation events together in one event group. Setting an event group at the beginning of the mutation means that the whole mutation will be one action in the undo/redo stream.
Update
setItemCount() by adding the highlighted lines of code:
setItemCount: function(newCount) {
// If there's no event group, start one so the whole mutation is one event
const existingGroup = Blockly.Events.getGroup();
if (!existingGroup) Blockly.Events.setGroup(true);
const oldCountState = JSON.stringify(this.saveExtraState());
this.itemCount = newCount;
this.updateShape();
const newCountState = JSON.stringify(this.saveExtraState());
// If the state has changed, create and fire a BLOCK_CHANGE event
if (newCountState !== oldCountState) {
const BlockChangeClass = Blockly.Events.get(Blockly.Events.BLOCK_CHANGE);
const blockChangeEvent = new BlockChangeClass(
this,
'mutation',
null,
oldCountState,
newCountState
);
Blockly.Events.fire(blockChangeEvent);
}
Blockly.Events.setGroup(existingGroup);
},
If something else outside of the mutation has already grouped this mutation into
an event group, respect that group. In code, this means that if
getGroup()
returns a value, do not set a new group.
Test it (again)
Test the event group by running
npm run start or refreshing the app. Follow
the same sequence as before:
- Add a block to the last input in the list.
- Remove an input.
- Press Ctrl+z (or Cmd+z on Mac) to undo the input removal.
The undo should now fully undo the entire action.