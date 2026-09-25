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Build a custom mutator

2. Setup

This codelab will demonstrate how to add code to the Blockly sample app to create a custom mutator.

The application

Use the npx @blockly/create-package app command to create a standalone application that contains a sample setup of Blockly, including custom blocks and a display of the generated code and output.

  1. Run npx @blockly/create-package app custom-mutator-codelab. This will create a blockly application in the folder custom-mutator-codelab.
  2. cd into the new directory: cd custom-mutator-codelab.
  3. Run npm start to start the server and run the sample application.
  4. The sample app will automatically run in the browser window that opens.

Change the storage key

Before setting up the rest of the application, change the storage key used for this codelab application. This will ensure that the workspace is saved in its own storage, separate from the regular sample app, so that it doesn't interfere with other demos.

In serialization.js, change the value of storageKey to some unique string. customMutatorWorkspace will work:

// Use a unique storage key for this codelab
const storageKey = 'customMutatorWorkspace';

Explore the starter code

Take a moment to explore the code you just created in the custom-mutator-codelab folder. If you'd like a more in-depth explanation of all of the code in the sample app, check out the getting started codelab which goes through creating this sample app from scratch.

For a briefer outline of the code, visit the sample app overview page for an overview of the included files and tooling.