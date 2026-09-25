Build a custom mutator
2. Setup
This codelab will demonstrate how to add code to the Blockly sample app to create a custom mutator.
The application
Use the
npx @blockly/create-package app command to create a standalone application that contains a sample setup of Blockly, including custom blocks and a display of the generated code and output.
- Run
npx @blockly/create-package app custom-mutator-codelab. This will create a blockly application in the folder
custom-mutator-codelab.
cdinto the new directory:
cd custom-mutator-codelab.
- Run
npm startto start the server and run the sample application.
- The sample app will automatically run in the browser window that opens.
Change the storage key
Before setting up the rest of the application, change the storage key used for this codelab application. This will ensure that the workspace is saved in its own storage, separate from the regular sample app, so that it doesn't interfere with other demos.
In
serialization.js, change the value of
storageKey to some unique string.
customMutatorWorkspace will work:
// Use a unique storage key for this codelab
const storageKey = 'customMutatorWorkspace';
Explore the starter code
Take a moment to explore the code you just created in the
custom-mutator-codelab folder. If you'd like a more in-depth explanation of all of the code in the sample app, check out the getting started codelab which goes through creating this sample app from scratch.
For a briefer outline of the code, visit the sample app overview page for an overview of the included files and tooling.