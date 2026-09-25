Build a custom mutator
9. Summary
And with that, you've finished building a custom mutator!
In this codelab, you learned:
- How to create a mutator in Blockly
- How to serialize and deserialize the mutator's extra state
- What UI options exist for Blockly mutators
- How to create a custom UI for a mutator
- How to fire events during a mutation
- When and how to use event groups
Resources
If you're implementing a custom mutator UI, it may also be useful to view the source code for the plus-minus plugin and the dynamic connections plugin.