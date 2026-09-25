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Build a custom mutator

And with that, you've finished building a custom mutator!

In this codelab, you learned:

How to create a mutator in Blockly

How to serialize and deserialize the mutator's extra state

What UI options exist for Blockly mutators

How to create a custom UI for a mutator

How to fire events during a mutation

When and how to use event groups

If you're implementing a custom mutator UI, it may also be useful to view the source code for the plus-minus plugin and the dynamic connections plugin.