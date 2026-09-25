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Build a custom mutator

When a block has extra state that can't be captured by its fields, it needs a mutator. Common examples are if/else and list blocks, which need to keep track of how many inputs they have.

Mutators are a type of mixin, meaning that they add custom functions to a block. The functions that a mutator includes depends on the desired behavior of the mutator. At the very least, mutators all need serialization hooks in order to save and load the extra state. This codelab uses a custom mutator UI, but mutators that implement the default UI must also include compose and decompose functions. For more on mutators and the default mutator UI, visit the mutators guide.

In this codelab, you will be making a custom list block mutator. This starts with creating the block.

In the blocks folder, create a new file called list.js . Add the following code to create the custom block definition:

import * as Blockly from 'blockly/core' ;



const resizableListBlock = {

type : 'resizable_list' ,

message0 : 'resizable list with %1' ,

args0 : [

{

type : 'input_value' ,

name : 'ADD0' ,

}

] ,

output : null ,

style : "list_blocks" ,

tooltip : '' ,

helpUrl : '' ,

} ;





export const mutatorBlocks = Blockly . common . createBlockDefinitionsFromJsonArray (

[ resizableListBlock ]

) ;



For more on block definitions, review the block definition guides.

Now, register the new block and add it to the toolbox in order to use it in the workspace. In index.js , import the block definition, then register the block where the other custom block and generator are registered:

import { mutatorBlocks } from './blocks/list' ;



...





Blockly . common . defineBlocks ( blocks ) ;

Blockly . common . defineBlocks ( mutatorBlocks ) ;

Object . assign ( javascriptGenerator . forBlock , forBlock ) ;



The toolbox should also contain the new block, so that it can be dragged into the workspace and used. Find the 'Lists' category in toolbox.js , then add an entry for the new block:

{

kind : 'category' ,

name : 'Lists' ,

categorystyle : 'list_category' ,

contents : [

{

kind : 'block' ,

type : 'resizable_list' ,

} ,

{

kind : 'block' ,

type : 'lists_create_with' ,

} ,

...

}



If you start the app now by running npm run start in the codelab folder, then attempt to drag the new block into the workspace, you'll likely get an error: JavaScript generator does not know how to generate code for block type "resizable_list".

This error occurs because sample app's code window displays the code for all blocks on the workspace, but this new block does not yet have a block-code generator. Without the block-code generator, Blockly's JavaScript generator can't generate the code for the new block.

For now, insert a placeholder generator to avoid this error. After you add the mutator functions in the next few steps, you will circle back and implement this generator code.

Add the following code to javascript.js , which is in the generators folder:

forBlock [ 'resizable_list' ] = function ( block , generator ) {



return [ '' , Order . ATOMIC ] ;

}

