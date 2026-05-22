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Build custom renderers

This step will define and use new shapes for previous/next connections and input/output connections. This takes three steps:

Define new shape objects. Override init() to store the new shape objects. Override shapeFor(connection) to return the new objects.

An outline path is drawn clockwise around the block, starting at the top left. As a result the previous connection is drawn from left-to-right, while the next connection is drawn from right-to-left.

Previous and next connections are defined by the same object. The object has four properties:

width : The width of the connection.

: The width of the connection. height : The height of the connection.

: The height of the connection. pathLeft : The sub-path that describes the connection when drawn from left-to-right.

: The sub-path that describes the connection when drawn from left-to-right. pathRight : The sub-path that describes the connection when drawn from right-to-left.

Define a new function called makeRectangularPreviousConn() and put it inside the CustomConstantProvider class definition. Note that NOTCH_WIDTH and NOTCH_HEIGHT have already been overridden in the constructor() , so they'll be reused:







makeRectangularPreviousConn ( ) {

const width = this . NOTCH_WIDTH ;

const height = this . NOTCH_HEIGHT ;

















function makeMainPath ( dir ) {

return Blockly . utils . svgPaths . line (

[

Blockly . utils . svgPaths . point ( 0 , height ) ,

Blockly . utils . svgPaths . point ( dir * width , 0 ) ,

Blockly . utils . svgPaths . point ( 0 , - height ) ,

] ) ;

}

const pathLeft = makeMainPath ( 1 ) ;

const pathRight = makeMainPath ( - 1 ) ;



return {

width : width ,

height : height ,

pathLeft : pathLeft ,

pathRight : pathRight ,

} ;

}



Just as previous/next connection shapes are drawn from left-to-right and right-to-left, input/output connection shapes are drawn from top-to-bottom and bottom-to-top.

Input and output connections are defined by the same object. The object has four properties:

width : The width of the connection.

: The width of the connection. height : The height of the connection.

: The height of the connection. pathUp : The sub-path that describes the connection when drawn from top-to-bottom.

: The sub-path that describes the connection when drawn from top-to-bottom. pathDown : The sub-path that describes the connection when drawn from bottom-to-top.

Define a new function called makeRectangularInputConn() and put it inside the CustomConstantProvider class definition. Note that TAB_WIDTH and TAB_HEIGHT have already been overridden in the constructor() so they'll be reused:







makeRectangularInputConn ( ) {

const width = this . TAB_WIDTH ;

const height = this . TAB_HEIGHT ;

















function makeMainPath ( dir ) {

return Blockly . utils . svgPaths . line (

[

Blockly . utils . svgPaths . point ( - width , 0 ) ,

Blockly . utils . svgPaths . point ( 0 , dir * height ) ,

Blockly . utils . svgPaths . point ( width , 0 ) ,

] ) ;

}

const pathUp = makeMainPath ( - 1 ) ;

const pathDown = makeMainPath ( 1 ) ;



return {

width : width ,

height : height ,

pathUp : pathUp ,

pathDown : pathDown ,

} ;

}



Override the init() function in the CustomConstantProvider class definition and store the new shape objects as RECT_PREV_NEXT and RECT_INPUT_OUTPUT . Make sure to call the superclass init() function to store other objects that have not been overridden.







init ( ) {



super . init ( ) ;





this . RECT_PREV_NEXT = this . makeRectangularPreviousConn ( ) ;

this . RECT_INPUT_OUTPUT = this . makeRectangularInputConn ( ) ;

}



Next, override the shapeFor(connection) function in the CustomConstantProvider class definition and return the new custom objects:







shapeFor ( connection ) {

switch ( connection . type ) {

case Blockly . INPUT_VALUE :

case Blockly . OUTPUT_VALUE :

return this . RECT_INPUT_OUTPUT ;

case Blockly . PREVIOUS_STATEMENT :

case Blockly . NEXT_STATEMENT :

return this . RECT_PREV_NEXT ;

default :

throw Error ( 'Unknown connection type' ) ;

}

}

