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Build custom renderers

7. Change connection shapes

This step will define and use new shapes for previous/next connections and input/output connections. This takes three steps:

  1. Define new shape objects.
  2. Override init() to store the new shape objects.
  3. Override shapeFor(connection) to return the new objects.

Define a previous/next connection shape

An outline path is drawn clockwise around the block, starting at the top left. As a result the previous connection is drawn from left-to-right, while the next connection is drawn from right-to-left.

Previous and next connections are defined by the same object. The object has four properties:

  • width: The width of the connection.
  • height: The height of the connection.
  • pathLeft: The sub-path that describes the connection when drawn from left-to-right.
  • pathRight: The sub-path that describes the connection when drawn from right-to-left.

Define a new function called makeRectangularPreviousConn() and put it inside the CustomConstantProvider class definition. Note that NOTCH_WIDTH and NOTCH_HEIGHT have already been overridden in the constructor(), so they'll be reused:

  /**
   * @returns Rectangular notch for use with previous and next connections.
   */
  makeRectangularPreviousConn() {
    const width = this.NOTCH_WIDTH;
    const height = this.NOTCH_HEIGHT;

    /**
     * Since previous and next connections share the same shape you can define
     * a function to generate the path for both.
     *
     * @param dir Multiplier for the horizontal direction of the path (-1 or 1)
     * @returns SVGPath line for use with previous and next connections.
     */
    function makeMainPath(dir) {
      return Blockly.utils.svgPaths.line(
          [
            Blockly.utils.svgPaths.point(0, height),
            Blockly.utils.svgPaths.point(dir * width, 0),
            Blockly.utils.svgPaths.point(0, -height),
          ]);
    }
    const pathLeft = makeMainPath(1);
    const pathRight = makeMainPath(-1);

    return {
      width: width,
      height: height,
      pathLeft: pathLeft,
      pathRight: pathRight,
    };
  }

Define an input/output connection shape

Just as previous/next connection shapes are drawn from left-to-right and right-to-left, input/output connection shapes are drawn from top-to-bottom and bottom-to-top.

Input and output connections are defined by the same object. The object has four properties:

  • width: The width of the connection.
  • height: The height of the connection.
  • pathUp: The sub-path that describes the connection when drawn from top-to-bottom.
  • pathDown: The sub-path that describes the connection when drawn from bottom-to-top.

Define a new function called makeRectangularInputConn() and put it inside the CustomConstantProvider class definition. Note that TAB_WIDTH and TAB_HEIGHT have already been overridden in the constructor() so they'll be reused:

  /**
   * @returns Rectangular puzzle tab for use with input and output connections.
   */
  makeRectangularInputConn() {
    const width = this.TAB_WIDTH;
    const height = this.TAB_HEIGHT;

    /**
     * Since input and output connections share the same shape you can define
     * a function to generate the path for both.
     *
     * @param dir Multiplier for the vertical direction of the path (-1 or 1)
     * @returns SVGPath line for use with input and output connections.
     */
    function makeMainPath(dir) {
      return Blockly.utils.svgPaths.line(
          [
            Blockly.utils.svgPaths.point(-width, 0),
            Blockly.utils.svgPaths.point(0, dir * height),
            Blockly.utils.svgPaths.point(width, 0),
          ]);
    }
    const pathUp = makeMainPath(-1);
    const pathDown = makeMainPath(1);

    return {
      width: width,
      height: height,
      pathUp: pathUp,
      pathDown: pathDown,
    };
  }

Override init()

Override the init() function in the CustomConstantProvider class definition and store the new shape objects as RECT_PREV_NEXT and RECT_INPUT_OUTPUT. Make sure to call the superclass init() function to store other objects that have not been overridden.

  /**
   * @override
   */
  init() {
    // First, call init() in the base provider to store the default objects.
    super.init();

    // Add calls to create shape objects for the new connection shapes.
    this.RECT_PREV_NEXT = this.makeRectangularPreviousConn();
    this.RECT_INPUT_OUTPUT = this.makeRectangularInputConn();
  }

Override shapeFor(connection)

Next, override the shapeFor(connection) function in the CustomConstantProvider class definition and return the new custom objects:

  /**
   * @override
   */
  shapeFor(connection) {
    switch (connection.type) {
      case Blockly.INPUT_VALUE:
      case Blockly.OUTPUT_VALUE:
        return this.RECT_INPUT_OUTPUT;
      case Blockly.PREVIOUS_STATEMENT:
      case Blockly.NEXT_STATEMENT:
        return this.RECT_PREV_NEXT;
      default:
        throw Error('Unknown connection type');
    }
  }

The result

Return to the browser, click on the Loops entry, and drag out a repeat block. The resulting block should have rectangular connections for all four connection types.

[Screenshot of a custom renderer with notches, corners, and tabs with fundamentally different shapes than the defaults.]