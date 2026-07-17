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Build custom renderers

How to define and register a custom renderer.

How to override renderer constants.

How to change the shape of connection notches.

How to set a connection's shape based on its type checks.

This codelab builds and uses four renderers:

A minimal custom renderer that extends Blockly.blockRendering.Renderer but makes no modifications. A custom renderer which sets new values for the rendering-related constants NOTCH_WIDTH , NOTCH_HEIGHT , CORNER_RADIUS , and TAB_HEIGHT found in Blockly.blockRendering.ConstantProvider . A custom renderer which overrides the functions Blockly.blockRendering.ConstantProvider.init() and Blockly.blockRendering.ConstantProvider.shapeFor(connection) to define and return custom SVG paths. A custom renderer which overrides the function Blockly.blockRendering.ConstantProvider.shapeFor(connection) to return different shapes for the input/output connections depending on whether the their type is a Number , String , or Boolean .

The complete code used in this codelab can be viewed in the blockly repository under packages/docs/docs/codelabs/custom-renderer.