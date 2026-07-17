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Build custom renderers

1. Codelab overview

What you'll learn

  • How to define and register a custom renderer.
  • How to override renderer constants.
  • How to change the shape of connection notches.
  • How to set a connection's shape based on its type checks.

What you'll build

This codelab builds and uses four renderers:

  1. A minimal custom renderer that extends Blockly.blockRendering.Renderer but makes no modifications. Screenshot of a renderer with an appearance matching the base renderer.
  2. A custom renderer which sets new values for the rendering-related constants NOTCH_WIDTH, NOTCH_HEIGHT,CORNER_RADIUS, and TAB_HEIGHT found in Blockly.blockRendering.ConstantProvider. Screenshot of a custom renderer with notches, corners, and tabs that have similar shapes as the default but with different widths, heights, and radiuses.
  3. A custom renderer which overrides the functions Blockly.blockRendering.ConstantProvider.init() and Blockly.blockRendering.ConstantProvider.shapeFor(connection) to define and return custom SVG paths. Screenshot of a custom renderer with notches, corners, and tabs with fundamentally different shapes than the defaults.
  4. A custom renderer which overrides the function Blockly.blockRendering.ConstantProvider.shapeFor(connection) to return different shapes for the input/output connections depending on whether the their type is a Number, String, or Boolean. Screenshot of a custom renderer with rectangles for the Number input/outputs and a puzzle tab for the Boolean input/output attached to an &quot;if&quot; block

The complete code used in this codelab can be viewed in the blockly repository under packages/docs/docs/codelabs/custom-renderer.

What you'll need

  • Basic understanding of renderers and toolboxes in Blockly.
  • NPM installed (instructions).
  • Comfort using the command line/terminal.