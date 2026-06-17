Build custom renderers
4. Define and register a custom renderer
A Renderer is the interface between custom rendering code and the rest of Blockly. Blockly provides a base renderer with all required fields already set to usable values.
To start, create a new directory at
src/renderers and add a file inside named
custom.js.
At the top of the file, import
blockly/core:
import * as Blockly from 'blockly/core';
Then define a new custom renderer and have it extend the base renderer:
class CustomRenderer extends Blockly.blockRendering.Renderer {
constructor() {
super();
}
}
After defining the renderer, register it with Blockly and give it the name
custom_renderer:
Blockly.blockRendering.register('custom_renderer', CustomRenderer);
To use the custom renderer, import the new file at the top of
src/index.js:
import './renderers/custom';
Now, add the the
renderer property into the configuration struct passed to
Blockly.inject so that it now looks like this:
const ws = Blockly.inject(blocklyDiv, {
renderer: 'custom_renderer',
toolbox,
});
The result
If the server is already running, refresh the page to see the new changes. Otherwise, run
npm start to start the server. Once the server is running, click on the
Loops entry in the browser and drag out a repeat block. The resulting block will use the same values already defined in the base
Blockly.blockRendering.Renderer.