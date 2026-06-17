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Build custom renderers

A Renderer is the interface between custom rendering code and the rest of Blockly. Blockly provides a base renderer with all required fields already set to usable values.

To start, create a new directory at src/renderers and add a file inside named custom.js .

At the top of the file, import blockly/core :

import * as Blockly from 'blockly/core' ;



Then define a new custom renderer and have it extend the base renderer:

class CustomRenderer extends Blockly . blockRendering . Renderer {

constructor ( ) {

super ( ) ;

}

}



After defining the renderer, register it with Blockly and give it the name custom_renderer :

Blockly . blockRendering . register ( 'custom_renderer' , CustomRenderer ) ;



To use the custom renderer, import the new file at the top of src/index.js :

import './renderers/custom' ;



Now, add the the renderer property into the configuration struct passed to Blockly.inject so that it now looks like this:

const ws = Blockly . inject ( blocklyDiv , {

renderer : 'custom_renderer' ,

toolbox ,

} ) ;

