Build custom renderers
5. Override constants
A ConstantsProvider holds all rendering-related constants. This includes sizing information and colours. Blockly provides a base ConstantsProvider with all required fields set to default values.
The ConstantsProvider
constructor() sets all static properties, such as
NOTCH_WIDTH and
NOTCH_HEIGHT. For a full list of properties, see constants.ts.
Only override the necessary subset of the constants, rather than all of them. To do so:
- Define a constants provider that extends the base
ConstantProvider.
- Call the superclass
super()in the
constructor().
- Set individual properties.
Add this above the
CustomRenderer definition in
src/renderers/custom.js:
class CustomConstantProvider extends Blockly.blockRendering.ConstantProvider {
constructor() {
// Set up all of the constants from the base provider.
super();
// Override a few properties.
/**
* The width of the notch used for previous and next connections.
* @type {number}
* @override
*/
this.NOTCH_WIDTH = 20;
/**
* The height of the notch used for previous and next connections.
* @type {number}
* @override
*/
this.NOTCH_HEIGHT = 10;
/**
* Rounded corner radius.
* @type {number}
* @override
*/
this.CORNER_RADIUS = 2;
/**
* The height of the puzzle tab used for input and output connections.
* @type {number}
* @override
*/
this.TAB_HEIGHT = 8;
}
}
To use the new CustomConstantProvider, override
makeConstants_() inside the
CustomRenderer class. Below the
constructor(), add:
/**
* @override
*/
makeConstants_() {
return new CustomConstantProvider();
}
The result
Return to the browser, click on the
Loops entry, and drag out a repeat block. The resulting block should have triangular previous and next connections, and skinny input and output connections. Note that the general shapes of the connections have not changed--only parameters such as width and height.