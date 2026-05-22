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Build custom renderers

A ConstantsProvider holds all rendering-related constants. This includes sizing information and colours. Blockly provides a base ConstantsProvider with all required fields set to default values.

The ConstantsProvider constructor() sets all static properties, such as NOTCH_WIDTH and NOTCH_HEIGHT . For a full list of properties, see constants.ts.

Only override the necessary subset of the constants, rather than all of them. To do so:

Define a constants provider that extends the base ConstantProvider .

. Call the superclass super() in the constructor() .

in the . Set individual properties.

Add this above the CustomRenderer definition in src/renderers/custom.js :

class CustomConstantProvider extends Blockly . blockRendering . ConstantProvider {

constructor ( ) {



super ( ) ;















this . NOTCH_WIDTH = 20 ;













this . NOTCH_HEIGHT = 10 ;













this . CORNER_RADIUS = 2 ;













this . TAB_HEIGHT = 8 ;

}

}



To use the new CustomConstantProvider, override makeConstants_() inside the CustomRenderer class. Below the constructor() , add:







makeConstants_ ( ) {

return new CustomConstantProvider ( ) ;

}

