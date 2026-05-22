Build custom renderers
9. Summary
Custom renderers are a powerful way to change the look and feel of Blockly. In this codelab you learned:
- How to declare and register a custom renderer by extending
Blockly.blockRendering.Renderer.
- How to override renderer constants such as
NOTCH_HEIGHTin
Blockly.blockRendering.ConstantProvider.
- How to modify connection shapes by creating custom SVG paths, storing them in
init(), and finally returning them in
shapeFor(connection).
- How to update the mapping from connection to connection shape by adding logic in
shapeFor(connection).