Build custom renderers
8. Typed connection shapes
This step will create a renderer that sets connection shapes at runtime based on a connection's type checks. It will use the default connection shapes and the shapes defined in the previous steps.
Override
shapeFor(connection)
Override the
shapeFor(connection) function in the
CustomConstantProvider class definition to return a different connection shape based on the
checks returned from
connection.getCheck(). Note the previous definition of
shapeFor(connection) created in previous steps will need to be deleted.
The new definition of
shapeFor(connection) will:
- Return a rectangular tab for inputs and outputs that accept
Numbers and
Strings.
- Return the default puzzle tab for all other inputs and outputs.
- Return the normal notch for all previous and next connections.
/**
* @override
*/
shapeFor(connection) {
var checks = connection.getCheck();
switch (connection.type) {
case Blockly.INPUT_VALUE:
case Blockly.OUTPUT_VALUE:
if (checks && checks.includes('Number')) {
return this.RECT_INPUT_OUTPUT;
}
if (checks && checks.includes('String')) {
return this.RECT_INPUT_OUTPUT;
}
return this.PUZZLE_TAB;
case Blockly.PREVIOUS_STATEMENT:
case Blockly.NEXT_STATEMENT:
return this.NOTCH;
default:
throw Error('Unknown connection type');
}
The result
Take these steps to fully test this change in the browser:
- Click on the
Loopsentry and drag out a repeat block.
- Click on the
Logicentry and drag the conditional
ifblock into the repeat block that was placed on the workspace in the previous step.
There should be an entry similar to the screenshot below, in which the
Number inputs and outputs are rectangular, but the boolean input on the
if block is a puzzle tab.