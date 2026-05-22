On this page

Build custom renderers

This step will create a renderer that sets connection shapes at runtime based on a connection's type checks. It will use the default connection shapes and the shapes defined in the previous steps.

Override the shapeFor(connection) function in the CustomConstantProvider class definition to return a different connection shape based on the checks returned from connection.getCheck() . Note the previous definition of shapeFor(connection) created in previous steps will need to be deleted.

The new definition of shapeFor(connection) will:

Return a rectangular tab for inputs and outputs that accept Number s and String s.

s and s. Return the default puzzle tab for all other inputs and outputs.

Return the normal notch for all previous and next connections.







shapeFor ( connection ) {

var checks = connection . getCheck ( ) ;

switch ( connection . type ) {

case Blockly . INPUT_VALUE :

case Blockly . OUTPUT_VALUE :

if ( checks && checks . includes ( 'Number' ) ) {

return this . RECT_INPUT_OUTPUT ;

}

if ( checks && checks . includes ( 'String' ) ) {

return this . RECT_INPUT_OUTPUT ;

}

return this . PUZZLE_TAB ;

case Blockly . PREVIOUS_STATEMENT :

case Blockly . NEXT_STATEMENT :

return this . NOTCH ;

default :

throw Error ( 'Unknown connection type' ) ;

}



Take these steps to fully test this change in the browser:

Click on the Loops entry and drag out a repeat block. Click on the Logic entry and drag the conditional if block into the repeat block that was placed on the workspace in the previous step.