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Customizing a Blockly toolbox

To start, create a file named custom_category.js in the src directory.

In order to create a custom category, you will create a new category that extends the default Blockly.ToolboxCategory class. Add a Blockly import and class definition to your custom_category.js file:

import * as Blockly from 'blockly' ;



class CustomCategory extends Blockly . ToolboxCategory {





}



After defining your category you need to tell Blockly that it exists. Create a function to register your category by adding the below code to the end of custom_category.js :

export function registerCustomCategory ( ) {

Blockly . registry . register (

Blockly . registry . Type . TOOLBOX_ITEM ,

Blockly . ToolboxCategory . registrationName ,

CustomCategory ,

true ,

) ;

}



Finally, you'll need to import the registration function in index.js . To register the custom category, call the registerCustomCategory() function in index.js , just after registering the blocks and generator:

import { registerCustomCategory } from './custom_category.js' ;





Blockly . common . defineBlocks ( blocks ) ;

Object . assign ( javascriptGenerator . forBlock , forBlock ) ;





registerCustomCategory ( ) ;



By registering our CustomCategory with Blockly.ToolboxCategory.registrationName we are overriding the default category in Blockly. Because we are overriding a toolbox item instead of adding a new one, we must pass in true as the last argument. If this flag is false , Blockly.registry.register will throw an error because we are overriding an existing class.

To test, save your files, then find the browser page that has the sample app. You may also need to refresh the page. Your toolbox should look the same as it did before.

However, if you run the below commands in your console you will see that your toolbox is now using the CustomCategory class.

var toolbox = Blockly . common . getMainWorkspace ( ) . getToolbox ( ) ;

toolbox . getToolboxItems ( ) [ 0 ] ;

