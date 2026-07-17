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Customizing a Blockly toolbox

We are going to add an icon to our "Logic" category by adding an icon library to our index.html file, and setting the appropriate CSS class on our category definition.

To start, we are going to grab an icon library and paste it to index.html , inside the <head> element:

< link rel = " stylesheet " href = " https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/font-awesome/4.7.0/css/font-awesome.min.css " >



We are going to add a cog icon from this library to the "Logic" category. To do this, we will add the appropriate CSS classes to our category definition. For a JSON toolbox definition like the one in toolbox.js , you'll use a cssconfig object.

In toolbox.js scroll in to your toolbox definition and change the category with the name "Logic":

{

kind : 'category' ,

name : 'Logic' ,

categorystyle : 'logic_category' ,

contents : [ ] ,

} ,



to be:

{

kind : 'category' ,

name : 'Logic' ,

categorystyle : 'logic_category' ,

cssconfig : { icon : 'customIcon fa fa-cog' } ,

contents : [ ] ,

} ,



All the classes used to create a category can be set similar to how we set the icon class above. See the Blockly toolbox documentation for more information.

If you open the running app you will notice that the gear icon is positioned incorrectly and is a bit difficult to see. We will use the customIcon class to change the color of the icon and use the blocklyTreeRowContentContainer class to position the icon above the text.

In your toolbox_style.css file add:



.customIcon {

color : white ;

}



.blocklyTreeRowContentContainer {

display : flex ;

flex-direction : column ;

align-items : center ;

}

.blocklyToolboxCategory {

height : initial ;

}



If you open the running app and click on the "Logic" category you will notice that the white icon now blends into the white background.

In order to fix this, we are going to update our setSelected method to set the color of the icon to the category color when the category has been selected.

Inside custom_category.js add the below line to setSelected if the category has been selected:

this . iconDom_ . style . color = this . colour_ ;



Add the below line to setSelected if the category has not been selected:

this . iconDom_ . style . color = 'white' ;



Your setSelected method should look similar to below:



setSelected ( isSelected ) {

super . setSelected ( isSelected ) ;





var labelDom = this . rowDiv_ . getElementsByClassName ( 'blocklyToolboxCategoryLabel' ) [ 0 ] ;

if ( isSelected ) {



this . rowDiv_ . style . backgroundColor = 'white' ;



labelDom . style . color = this . colour_ ;

this . iconDom_ . style . color = this . colour_ ;

} else {



this . rowDiv_ . style . backgroundColor = this . colour_ ;



labelDom . style . color = 'white' ;

this . iconDom_ . style . color = 'white' ;

}

}



If you open the running app, you should see a white gear above your "Logic" label, and it should change to blue when the category has been selected.