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Customizing a Blockly toolbox

6. Add an icon to your category

We are going to add an icon to our "Logic" category by adding an icon library to our index.html file, and setting the appropriate CSS class on our category definition.

To start, we are going to grab an icon library and paste it to index.html, inside the <head> element:

<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/font-awesome/4.7.0/css/font-awesome.min.css">

We are going to add a cog icon from this library to the "Logic" category. To do this, we will add the appropriate CSS classes to our category definition. For a JSON toolbox definition like the one in toolbox.js, you'll use a cssconfig object.

In toolbox.js scroll in to your toolbox definition and change the category with the name "Logic":

{
  kind: 'category',
  name: 'Logic',
  categorystyle: 'logic_category',
  contents: [ /* ...existing blocks ... */ ],
},

to be:

{
  kind: 'category',
  name: 'Logic',
  categorystyle: 'logic_category',
  cssconfig: { icon: 'customIcon fa fa-cog' },
  contents: [ /* ...existing blocks... */ ],
},

All the classes used to create a category can be set similar to how we set the icon class above. See the Blockly toolbox documentation for more information.

Add some CSS

If you open the running app you will notice that the gear icon is positioned incorrectly and is a bit difficult to see. We will use the customIcon class to change the color of the icon and use the blocklyTreeRowContentContainer class to position the icon above the text.

In your toolbox_style.css file add:

/* Changes color of the icon to white. */
.customIcon {
  color: white;
}
/* Stacks the icon on top of the label. */
.blocklyTreeRowContentContainer {
  display: flex;
  flex-direction: column;
  align-items: center;
}
.blocklyToolboxCategory {
  height: initial;
}

Update setSelected

If you open the running app and click on the "Logic" category you will notice that the white icon now blends into the white background.

In order to fix this, we are going to update our setSelected method to set the color of the icon to the category color when the category has been selected.

Inside custom_category.js add the below line to setSelected if the category has been selected:

this.iconDom_.style.color = this.colour_;

Add the below line to setSelected if the category has not been selected:

this.iconDom_.style.color = 'white';

Your setSelected method should look similar to below:

  /** @override */
  setSelected(isSelected){
    super.setSelected(isSelected);

     // We do not store the label span on the category, so use getElementsByClassName.
     var labelDom = this.rowDiv_.getElementsByClassName('blocklyToolboxCategoryLabel')[0];
     if (isSelected) {
       // Change the background color of the div to white.
       this.rowDiv_.style.backgroundColor = 'white';
       // Set the colour of the text to the colour of the category.
       labelDom.style.color = this.colour_;
       this.iconDom_.style.color = this.colour_;
     } else {
       // Set the background back to the original colour.
       this.rowDiv_.style.backgroundColor = this.colour_;
       // Set the text back to white.
       labelDom.style.color = 'white';
       this.iconDom_.style.color = 'white';
     }
  }

The result

If you open the running app, you should see a white gear above your "Logic" label, and it should change to blue when the category has been selected.

A white gear above the word "Logic" on a blue background. A blue gear above the word "Logic" on a white background.