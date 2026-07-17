Customizing a Blockly toolbox
6. Add an icon to your category
We are going to add an icon to our "Logic" category by adding an icon library to
our
index.html file, and setting the appropriate CSS class on our category definition.
To start, we are going to grab an icon library and paste it to
index.html, inside
the
<head> element:
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/font-awesome/4.7.0/css/font-awesome.min.css">
We are going to add a cog icon from this library to the "Logic" category.
To do this, we will add the appropriate CSS classes to our category definition.
For a JSON toolbox definition like the one in
toolbox.js, you'll use a
cssconfig object.
In
toolbox.js scroll in to your toolbox definition and change the category with
the name "Logic":
{
kind: 'category',
name: 'Logic',
categorystyle: 'logic_category',
contents: [ /* ...existing blocks ... */ ],
},
to be:
{
kind: 'category',
name: 'Logic',
categorystyle: 'logic_category',
cssconfig: { icon: 'customIcon fa fa-cog' },
contents: [ /* ...existing blocks... */ ],
},
All the classes used to create a category can be set similar to how we set the icon class above. See the Blockly toolbox documentation for more information.
Add some CSS
If you open the running app you will notice that the gear icon is positioned
incorrectly and is a bit difficult to see. We will use the
customIcon class to
change the color of the icon and use the
blocklyTreeRowContentContainer class
to position the icon above the text.
In your
toolbox_style.css file add:
/* Changes color of the icon to white. */
.customIcon {
color: white;
}
/* Stacks the icon on top of the label. */
.blocklyTreeRowContentContainer {
display: flex;
flex-direction: column;
align-items: center;
}
.blocklyToolboxCategory {
height: initial;
}
Update setSelected
If you open the running app and click on the "Logic" category you will notice that the white icon now blends into the white background.
In order to fix this, we are going to update our
setSelected method to set the
color of the icon to the category color when the category has been selected.
Inside
custom_category.js add the below line to
setSelected if the category
has been selected:
this.iconDom_.style.color = this.colour_;
Add the below line to
setSelected if the category has not been selected:
this.iconDom_.style.color = 'white';
Your
setSelected method should look similar to below:
/** @override */
setSelected(isSelected){
super.setSelected(isSelected);
// We do not store the label span on the category, so use getElementsByClassName.
var labelDom = this.rowDiv_.getElementsByClassName('blocklyToolboxCategoryLabel')[0];
if (isSelected) {
// Change the background color of the div to white.
this.rowDiv_.style.backgroundColor = 'white';
// Set the colour of the text to the colour of the category.
labelDom.style.color = this.colour_;
this.iconDom_.style.color = this.colour_;
} else {
// Set the background back to the original colour.
this.rowDiv_.style.backgroundColor = this.colour_;
// Set the text back to white.
labelDom.style.color = 'white';
this.iconDom_.style.color = 'white';
}
}
The result
If you open the running app, you should see a white gear above your "Logic" label, and it should change to blue when the category has been selected.