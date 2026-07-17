Customizing a Blockly toolbox
8. Adding a custom toolbox item
In the previous sections we modified the toolbox by extending the base category class. In this section we will make a completely new toolbox item and add it to our toolbox.
For this example, we are going to create a toolbox label.
Setup
In the same directory as
index.js create a new file named
toolbox_label.js.
Create a class in
toolbox_label.js that extends
Blockly.ToolboxItem and create a function to register it.
import * as Blockly from 'blockly';
class ToolboxLabel extends Blockly.ToolboxItem {
// You'll add functions to this class soon
}
export function registerToolboxLabel() {
Blockly.registry.register(
Blockly.registry.Type.TOOLBOX_ITEM,
'toolboxlabel',
ToolboxLabel,
);
}
As with the custom category, you'll also need to import the registration function in
index.js.
To register the toolbox label, call the
registerToolboxLabel() function in
index.js, just after registering the custom category:
import { registerToolboxLabel } from './toolbox_label.js';
...
// Register the custom category
registerCustomCategory();
// Register the toolbox label
registerToolboxLabel();
By registering this toolbox item with the name "toolboxlabel" we can now use this name in our toolbox definition to add our custom item to the toolbox.
Navigate to
toolbox.js, and add a
toolboxlabel as the first item in the list
of toolbox contents:
{
kind: 'toolboxlabel',
}
Your toolbox definition should now look something like:
export const toolbox = {
kind: 'categoryToolbox',
contents: [
{
kind: 'toolboxlabel',
},
{ kind: 'category', name: 'Logic', /* etc */ },
// ...
]
}
Initialize the toolbox item
In order to create a toolbox item we must implement one of the toolbox item interfaces.
For this example, we will be implementing the basic
IToolboxItem interface.
There are three different types of toolbox item interfaces:
IToolboxItem,
ISelectableToobloxItem and
ICollapsibleToolboxItem.
Since we do not need our label to be selectable or collapsible, we can implement
the basic
IToolboxItem interface.
First, we are going to add an init method to the
ToolboxLabel class that will create the dom for our toolbox label:
/** @override */
init() {
// Create the label.
this.label = document.createElement('label');
// Set ARIA role and description, so that screenreaders can see and read the label
Blockly.utils.aria.setRole(this.label, Blockly.utils.aria.Role.TREEITEM);
Blockly.utils.aria.setState(
this.label,
Blockly.utils.aria.State.ROLEDESCRIPTION,
'Label',
);
// Set the name.
this.label.textContent = 'Label';
}
The
init() function defined above includes setting the ARIA role and state for
screenreader support. To learn more, see the [screenreader support doc].(/guides/configure/screen-reader/)
Next, we are going to return this element:
/** @override */
getDiv() {
return this.label;
}
If you refresh the app page you should see a label above your first category.
Add attributes to the toolbox definition
The above code is rather limiting since it only allows us to create a toolbox
label with the text "Label".
To make it possible to create different labels with different text and colour we
are going to add
name and
colour attributes to our toolbox definition.
Open
toolbox.js. Add a
name and
colour to your toolbox label
contents: [
{
kind: 'toolboxlabel',
name: 'Custom Toolbox',
colour: 'darkslategrey',
},
{ kind: 'category', name: 'Logic', /* etc */ },
// ...
]
These values will get passed in to our
ToolboxLabel class through the
toolboxItemDef.
Navigate to
toolbox_label.js and add the following lines to your
init method:
// Set the name.
this.label.textContent = this.toolboxItemDef_['name'];
// Set the color.
this.label.style.color = this.toolboxItemDef_['colour'];
Remove the following line from your init method:
this.label.textContent = 'Label';
All attributes on our toolbox definition get added to the
toolboxItemDef_.
this.toolboxItemDef_ is set in the
Blockly.ToolboxItem constructor.
Refresh your app in a browser to see the updated label.
Add some CSS
Similar to how we added
colour and
name above, we are going to add a custom
class to our label.
Navigate to your toolbox definition in
toolbox.js and add the
cssconfig.
contents: [
{
kind: 'toolboxlabel',
name: 'Custom Toolbox',
colour: 'darkslategrey',
cssconfig: { label: 'customLabel' },
},
{ kind: 'category', name: 'Logic', /* etc */ },
// ...
]
This gets added to a
cssconfig object stored on the
toolboxItemDef.
To use this value navigate to
toolbox_label.js and add the following lines to
your
init method.
const cssConfig = this.toolboxItemDef_['cssconfig'];
// Add the class.
if (cssConfig) {
this.label.classList.add(cssConfig['label']);
}
The above code will add the class to the label. Now, in
toolbox_style.css add
the below CSS to make the label bold.
.customLabel {
font-weight: bold;
}
The result
If you refresh your app you should now see a bold dark gray label at the top of your toolbox.