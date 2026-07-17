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Customizing a Blockly toolbox

7. Change the category HTML

If you only need to change the CSS, like we did in the previous section, then using the cssConfig is a great choice. However, if you need to change the html, maybe to add text, an image, or anything else, you can override the corresponding method that creates the dom. In this example, we'll add an <img> to our category by overriding the createIconDom_ method.

Change the element for our icon

By default, the createIconDom_ method adds a <span> element for the category icon. Note that you can override this to create other types of elements, if needed.

Add the following method to custom_category.js:

/** @override */
createIconDom_() {
  const icon = document.createElement('span');
  icon.textContent = '🧰';
  return icon;
}

The result

If you refresh the running app, you should now see the toolbox emoji on top of all your categories. Keep in mind, this method of changing the HTML changed it for all categories. This means that you have effectively removed the custom gear icon that was previously on your "Logic" category.

A toolbox with a toolbox emoji on top of the category label.