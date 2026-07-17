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Customizing a Blockly toolbox

Open your application and click on a category. You will see that it doesn't give any indication that it has been clicked. Worse than that, if you click on the category a second time the background color will disappear.

To fix this, we are going to override the setSelected method to change the look of a category when it has been clicked. In the default category class this method adds a colour to the entire row when a category is selected. Since we have already expanded the colour over our entire div, we are going to change the background color of the div to white, and the text to the color of the category when it has been selected.

The styling code can be seen below:



setSelected ( isSelected ) {



var labelDom = this . rowDiv_ . getElementsByClassName ( 'blocklyToolboxCategoryLabel' ) [ 0 ] ;

if ( isSelected ) {



this . rowDiv_ . style . backgroundColor = 'white' ;



labelDom . style . color = this . colour_ ;

} else {



this . rowDiv_ . style . backgroundColor = this . colour_ ;



labelDom . style . color = 'white' ;

}

}



Since setSelected overrides without calling super.setSelected() , this version replaces the parent's behaviour entirely. The parent method does one thing we still need: it sets the ARIA state to State.SELECTED so that screen readers can announce when a category is selected.

There are multiple ways to handle this:

Call super.setSelected (preferred) Take a look at the parent implementation and add the same functionality.

In this case, add a call to super.setSelected . This will ensure that if additional functionality is added to the parent class in the future, your setSelected will properly inherit it.

Add the full setSelected function into custom_category.js :



setSelected ( isSelected ) {

super . setSelected ( isSelected ) ;





var labelDom = this . rowDiv_ . getElementsByClassName ( 'blocklyToolboxCategoryLabel' ) [ 0 ] ;

if ( isSelected ) {



this . rowDiv_ . style . backgroundColor = 'white' ;



labelDom . style . color = this . colour_ ;

} else {



this . rowDiv_ . style . backgroundColor = this . colour_ ;



labelDom . style . color = 'white' ;

}

}



note Review the parent implementation whenever you override a Blockly method, and call super() unless you have a strong reason not to. This helps you properly implement non-visual processes that are important.

Open the running application and click on the "Logic" category. You should now see a white category with a colored label.