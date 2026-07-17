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Customizing a Blockly toolbox

This codelab will focus on customizing the Blockly toolbox.

In this codelab you will learn:

How to add a background color to a toolbox category. How to change the look of a selected category. How to add a custom CSS classes to a toolbox category. How to change the structure of your category HTML. How to add a custom toolbox item.

Over the course of this codelab you will customize your toolbox categories as well as create a custom toolbox item. The resulting toolbox is shown below.

The code samples are written in ES6 syntax. You can find the code for the completed custom toolbox on GitHub.

A browser.

A text editor.

Basic knowledge of HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.

node.js and npm installed (instructions).

Comfort using the command line/terminal.

Basic understanding of the Blockly toolbox.

Throughout this codelab we will be talking about toolbox definitions. It may help to review the related [toolbox definition documentation] before starting this codelab.