Customizing a Blockly toolbox
9. Summary
The toolbox can be customized in a variety of ways to make it work for your application. In this codelab you learned:
- How to create a custom category.
- What method to override to change how the colour of the category is applied.
- What method to override to change the look of the category when selected.
- How to add an icon by adding a custom CSS class to the icon div.
- How to change what HTML Elements are used for different parts of a category.
- How to create a custom toolbox item. You can find the code for the completed custom toolbox on GitHub.