Getting started with Blockly
2. Setup
Download the sample code
You can get the sample code for this code by either downloading the zip here:
or by cloning this git repo:
git clone https://github.com/RaspberryPiFoundation/blockly.git
If you downloaded the source as a zip, unpacking it should give you a root folder named
blockly-main.
The relevant files are in the
packages/docs/docs/codelabs/getting-started/ folder. There are two versions of the app:
starter-code/: The starter code that you'll build upon in this codelab.
complete-code/: The code after completing the codelab, in case you get lost or want to compare to your version.
The starter code folder contains:
src/: Where you'll put your code. The necessary files are already included.
package-lock.json: Keeps track of the dependencies.
package.json: Stores basic information about the app.
webpack.config.js: The configuration for webpack, which handles the application bundling and running the server.