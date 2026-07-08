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Getting started with Blockly

You can get the sample code for this code by either downloading the zip here:

Download zip

or by cloning this git repo:

git clone https://github.com/RaspberryPiFoundation/blockly.git



If you downloaded the source as a zip, unpacking it should give you a root folder named blockly-main .

The relevant files are in the packages/docs/docs/codelabs/getting-started/ folder. There are two versions of the app:

starter-code/ : The starter code that you'll build upon in this codelab.

: The starter code that you'll build upon in this codelab. complete-code/ : The code after completing the codelab, in case you get lost or want to compare to your version.

The starter code folder contains: