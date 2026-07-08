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Getting started with Blockly

And with that, you're done with your first Blockly codelab!

What you've built today is almost identical to Blocky's sample app. To make your own Blockly project, you can follow the instructions to install the sample app from the sample app overview or continue building off this codelab.

One key difference to note between this codelab and the sample app is the toolbox. The sample app's toolbox is a category toolbox, which changes some of the default configuration values discussed in the create a Blockly workpace step. For instance, when using a category toolbox, the scrollbars option will default to true , making scrollbars appear on the workspace automatically.

The sample app also includes all of Blockly's built-in blocks. We strongly recommend against using every built-in block in your toolbox. Instead, you should carefully select the blocks that your users may need.

If you'd like to continue playing with the app, we suggest adding or changing the available blocks.

To create another custom block, try using the block factory tool, which provides a visual interface for creating new blocks.

For more documentation and codelabs, visit the Blockly developer site.

Additionally, Blockly has an active developer forum. Please drop by and say hello. We're happy to answer any questions or give advice on best practices for building an app with Blockly. Feel free to show us your prototypes early; collectively we have a lot of experience and can offer help.