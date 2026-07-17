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Customizing your themes

In this codelab you will learn how to:

Add component styles.

Add a category style.

Add a block style.

You'll start from the Blockly sample app and give it a custom "Halloween" theme, customizing the colours of the workspace components, the toolbox categories, and the blocks themselves.

The code samples are written in ES6 syntax. You can find the code for the completed theme codelab on GitHub.

A browser.

A text editor.

Basic knowledge of HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.

node.js and npm installed (instructions).

Comfort using the command line/terminal.

This codelab is focused on Blockly's theme extension. Non-relevant concepts are glossed over and provided for you to simply copy and paste.