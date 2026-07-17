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Customizing your themes

In this section you will create a very basic Halloween theme, then inject it to display in the workspace.

Themes are a way to customize the look and feel of Blockly. Currently, we support customizing block colours, category colours and certain components through the Themes class.

A theme can be created using the constructor or by using defineTheme . Using defineTheme makes it easy to extend a pre-existing theme and set all values with a single object.

Blockly is already imported at the top of src/index.js , so you have access to Blockly.Theme and the built-in Blockly.Themes . Add the code below in src/index.js , after the blocks and generator are registered and before the call to Blockly.inject :

Blockly . Themes . Halloween = Blockly . Theme . defineTheme ( 'halloween' , {

base : Blockly . Themes . Classic ,

} ) ;



Then update the existing Blockly.inject call to use this theme:

const ws = Blockly . inject ( blocklyDiv , {

toolbox ,

theme : Blockly . Themes . Halloween ,

} ) ;

