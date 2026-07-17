Customizing your themes
3. Workspace Theme
In this section you will create a very basic Halloween theme, then inject it to display in the workspace.
Themes
Themes are a way to customize the look and feel of Blockly. Currently, we support customizing block colours, category colours and certain components through the Themes class.
A theme can be created using the constructor or by using
defineTheme. Using
defineTheme makes it easy to extend a pre-existing theme and set all values with a single object.
Blockly is already imported at the top of
src/index.js, so you have access to
Blockly.Theme and the built-in
Blockly.Themes. Add the code below in
src/index.js, after the blocks and generator are registered and before the call to
Blockly.inject:
Blockly.Themes.Halloween = Blockly.Theme.defineTheme('halloween', {
base: Blockly.Themes.Classic,
});
Then update the existing
Blockly.inject call to use this theme:
const ws = Blockly.inject(blocklyDiv, {
toolbox,
theme: Blockly.Themes.Halloween,
});
At this point, we have just created a new theme. But it does not have any customizations, so the workspace will look the same as before. We will add customizations next.