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Block validation and warnings

This codelab will show you how to ensure that custom blocks either:

have everything they need to be able to generate valid code, or display a visual warning to the user that the block is currently invalid.

In this codelab, you'll create a new custom block type that generates a list of numbers counting up within a given range. The block will validate itself and display a warning if the first number in the range is greater than the last number:

You can find the code for the completed custom block on GitHub.