Block validation and warnings
6. Summary
In this codelab, you learned:
- How to use the field validators in Blockly's JSON API.
- How to create an extension that adds functionality to a block.
- How to create custom field validators.
- How to validate the entire block when any part of it changes.
- How to display a warning message on the block.
- How to disable a block (without adding an event to the undo history).
You can find the code for the completed custom block on GitHub.
Resources
For more information related topics, check out the documentation: