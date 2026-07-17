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Block validation and warnings

In this codelab, you learned:

How to use the field validators in Blockly's JSON API.

How to create an extension that adds functionality to a block.

How to create custom field validators.

How to validate the entire block when any part of it changes.

How to display a warning message on the block.

How to disable a block (without adding an event to the undo history).

You can find the code for the completed custom block on GitHub.

For more information related topics, check out the documentation: