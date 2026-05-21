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Accessibility best practices

Since Blockly is a library that is used in a wide variety of applications it cannot fix all accessibility problems through its default configuration. Similarly, Blockly is not responsible for content on the rest of the page. This page lists our suggestions for accessibility best practices when using Blockly.

Use Blockly's default keyboard shortcuts unless they conflict with preexisting shortcuts in your application. The Blockly team has worked with partners and the community to create a standard set of shortcuts that should work across a wide range of Blockly applications, and to encourage adoption. Using standard keyboard shortcuts allows your users to transfer their knowledge to and from other Blockly-based programming environments instead of learning a new set of shortcuts for each tool.

Blockly uses single-key shortcuts to support young users without strong keyboarding skills, older users with dexterity impairments, and usage across a wide range of browser/OS combinations.

Advanced operations and standard actions such as copy and paste require users to press multiple keys at once. If a user cannot press multiple keys at the same time they should use the sticky keys setting in their operating system.

Provide an interactive tutorial to introduce users to basic keyboard navigation. Start users off with only basic operations to reduce cognitive load. At the end of the tutorial, tell users where to look for additional help.

Blockly's keyboard shortcuts are intended to be useful for all users, not only those with disabilities. Provide information about basic shortcuts in your documentation and instructions for all users. If you provide professional development resources, explicitly train teachers on keyboard shortcuts.

Make it easy for users to look up shortcuts on their own. To support a wide variety of computers and users, the list of keyboard shortcuts should be available within the Blockly workspace, as a separate web page, and as a printable resource.

(June 2026): The Blockly team plans to release a plugin that displays the

default keyboard shortcuts. If you have additional keyboard shortcuts in Blockly or on your page, you must update your shortcut list accordingly.

When working with users with visual impairments we recommend that you use tangible resources to introduce vocabulary. The micro :bit documentation provides good examples.

Enable resizing up to 200% through Blockly's zoom controls.

Check your colours against WCAG contrast standards. If you cannot meet the standards with your default colours and cannot change colours due to published resources, use themes to provide colorblind-friendly modes and high-contrast mode.

It may also be appropriate to provide a dark mode for your application. You can use themes to change Blockly's colours, but those changes should be synced with settings for the rest of your application.

If you have an account system, save this information in user preferences.

Provide workspace search and toolbox search to help users jump to blocks. Linear traversal of a workspace or toolbox can be slow and tiring.

(June 2026): The Blockly team will update the published toolbox search and workspace search plugins to work with v13. You may need custom implementations to fit your application.

Provide a link that jumps directly to the Blockly workspace on each page.

Provide an "area menu" that allows users to quickly jump between regions of the page (e.g. the block editor and the runtime area). See the "navigating between areas" section of the Microsoft MakeCode accessibility page for an example implementation.

You may choose to force blocks into a single vertical stack, if appropriate for your application. You can do this by automatically reflowing the blocks after each drag by calling workspace.cleanUp() .

Blockly does not need to meet the WCAG Reflow criterion because there is an exception for "content requiring two-dimensional layout".

Consider carefully when making this choice. The intent of the criterion is to "let users enlarge text and other related content without having to scroll in two dimensions to read". However, in some Blockly applications users explicitly use the two-dimensional layout to structure their code. One example is this Scratch project where the scripts are positioned to be visible at the same time. In this context a forced vertical layout would make it harder to read the code and require the user to hold more state in their mind when reading or editing. It would also increase the drag distance for most edits.

An intermediate approach is to prompt users to use the cleanup shortcut.

Suggest that users turn on screen reader optimizations when they first navigate to the workspace using the keyboard. If you have an account system, save this information so users don't have to set it on every visit.

Publish an accessibility page on your product website. Include a statement on the compliance level of your product and links to all of your accessibility-related resources. You can use Blockly's Accessibility Conformance Report (ACR) as a portion of your compliance reporting.