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Compliance

The Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.2 are international standards for the development of accessible web content. Blockly targets WCAG 2.2 Level AA compliance.

As a library for creating block-based programming environments, Blockly sits in two categories for WCAG compliance.

Blockly is "web content" because it provides a default set of content (blocks and fields) that can be used without customization. When assessed as web content, we assume that a Blockly workspace containing only library blocks and fields is instantiated on a page with no other contents.

Blockly is also an "authoring tool" by WCAG standards. When assessed as an authoring tool, we assume that a Blockly workspace containing developer-defined blocks and fields (as well as library blocks and fields) is instantiated on a web page with other contents.

Blockly provides two accessibility compliance reports (ACR) in the VPAT format, which you can use to write an ACR for your full application:

The core Blockly ACR applies to the use of the core library, fields, and blocks. This applies to use of Blockly as web content.

The extended Blockly ACR applies to the use of Blockly with custom fields and blocks. This applies to use of Blockly as an authoring tool.

No part of Blockly's ACR provides information about page contents outside of the Blockly region. If a Blockly integration exists as a standalone portion of a larger web page we recommend creating one ACR for only the Blockly portions of the page, then integrating that into a larger ACR assessing the full page. For instance, a page with a Blockly-based editor and a simulated output window should assess the accessibility of the two regions separately.

Developers building with Blockly can assess the accessibility of their Blockly integration by checking customizations against the criteria marked “Developer Responsibility” in the Conformance section of the Blockly ACR. The Remarks and Explanations column describes which customizations the developer must check.

Blockly provides extensive support for screen reader usage through its keyboard navigation system. As of Blockly v13 (released in June 2026) the core library meets standards for keyboard controls. v13 also includes APIs to support developers in creating accessible custom fields and blocks.

Blockly computes text descriptions of blocks and fields for use by screen readers and other assistive technology. By default, descriptions are computed based on block definitions. Developers are encouraged to further customize their labels with language that is appropriate for their audiences. Screen reader label generation can take advantage of Blockly's localization system.

Blockly's screen reader and keyboard navigation systems are based on extensive user research with sighted and visually impaired children. The keyboard shortcuts and vocabulary were selected to balance the needs of novice and advanced users. We recommend that developers use the default key mappings and terms unless they conflict with pre-existing portions of your application. Doing so will allow users to transfer experience between block-based programming environments. Please speak to the Blockly team about your options before diverging from the standard interface.

Blockly allows developers to create custom fields with arbitrarily complex editors. Developers are responsible for the WCAG compliance of their editors, while Blockly is responsible for supporting navigation to the custom fields.