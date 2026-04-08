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Attribute Blockly

Blockly's code is open source and free to use without attribution.

However, we do encourage developers who are using Blockly to reference the product in their website, app, or product. This page describes the best practices for referring to Blockly and attributing it as well as appropriate uses of the logo.

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Upon first reference in a paragraph, use the primary one-line description:

Blockly is an open-source developer library from the Raspberry Pi Foundation, originally developed at Google. It creates a visual programming interface that uses drag-and-drop blocks.

When referring to Blockly in the context of another app which uses Blockly you should use the phrase "Built with Blockly".

When giving Blockly attribution, this phrase should be used for blog posts, press interviews, the app, and on your website.

Do Call Blockly "beginner friendly" instead of "kid friendly." Blockly is used for a variety of applications, not all of which are kid focused.

Don't Refer to Blockly as a language (for example, as a "block-based programming language"). Blockly is not a language, it's a library that developers use to make a block-based visual programming interface.

To give Blockly attribution in your app or website, please use one of the following logos, depending on background color:

For light backgrounds with overlapping shapes or varied patterns, and for solid dark backgrounds (no shapes or patterns) with high contrast. For dark backgrounds with overlapping shapes or varied patterns. PNG SVG PNG SVG

Please hyperlink the badge to Blockly's home page: https://www.blockly.com

To ensure legibility, badges should not be used with a height smaller than 24px. For lockups, provide at least x-height and width x1 white space around the logo. Never crowd or overlap the logo with other elements.

Do not use the Blockly mark or any variant of the Blockly mark in conjunction with the overall name of your application, product, service, or website without permission from the Blockly team (please email [email protected] to request permission). Do not alter or use the Blockly mark in a way that may be confusing or misleading, and never use Blockly branding as the most prominent element on your page.

Standard lockup The standard lockup can be used in slide decks and blog posts. Whenever possible, the logo should be represented as a horizontal lockup with a full color logomark and neutral 700 (#5F6368) or solid white logotype. PNG SVG

When there is limited horizontal space, a vertical lockup can be used with the full color logomark and neutral 700 (#5F6368) or solid white logotype. When there is limited vertical and horizontal space, the logomark can be used by itself without the logotype. When the color of the logomark has poor contrast with the background, a solid white knockout version can be used. PNG SVG PNG SVG PNG SVG

Blockly blue #4285f4 or hsla(217, 89%, 61%, 1) Blockly gray #c8d1db or hsla(212, 21%, 82%, 1) Neutral 700 #5f6368 or hsla(213, 5%, 39%, 1)