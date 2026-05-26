On this page

Generate and run code

Your application can generate code at any time. For example, it might generate code when the end user clicks a button or every time the user makes a change.

For an overview of code generation, see Code generation.

To generate code, you need a language code generator. You can import language code generators with any of the following methods.

Modules

Unpkg

Local scripts import { javascriptGenerator } from 'blockly/javascript' ;

import { pythonGenerator } from 'blockly/python' ;

import { phpGenerator } from 'blockly/php' ;

import { luaGenerator } from 'blockly/lua' ;

import { dartGenerator } from 'blockly/dart' ;





const jsCode = javascriptGenerator . workspaceToCode ( workspace ) ;

const pythonCode = pythonGenerator . workspaceToCode ( workspace ) ;

const phpCode = phpGenerator . workspaceToCode ( workspace ) ;

const luaCode = luaGenerator . workspaceToCode ( workspace ) ;

const dartCode = dartGenerator . workspaceToCode ( workspace ) ;

You must include the generator after you include Blockly. < script src = " https://unpkg.com/blockly " > </ script >

< script src = " https://unpkg.com/blockly/javascript_compressed " > </ script >

< script src = " https://unpkg.com/blockly/python_compressed " > </ script >

< script src = " https://unpkg.com/blockly/php_compressed " > </ script >

< script src = " https://unpkg.com/blockly/lua_compressed " > </ script >

< script src = " https://unpkg.com/blockly/dart_compressed " > </ script >



const jsCode = javascript . javascriptGenerator . workspaceToCode ( workspace ) ;

const pythonCode = python . pythonGenerator . workspaceToCode ( workspace ) ;

const phpCode = php . phpGenerator . workspaceToCode ( workspace ) ;

const luaCode = lua . luaGenerator . workspaceToCode ( workspace ) ;

const dartCode = dart . dartGenerator . workspaceToCode ( workspace ) ;

You must include the generator after you include Blockly. < script src = " blockly_compressed.js " > </ script >

< script src = " javascript_compressed.js " > </ script >

< script src = " python_compressed.js " > </ script >

< script src = " php_compressed.js " > </ script >

< script src = " lua_compressed.js " > </ script >

< script src = " dart_compressed.js " > </ script >



const jsCode = javascript . javascriptGenerator . workspaceToCode ( workspace ) ;

const pythonCode = python . pythonGenerator . workspaceToCode ( workspace ) ;

const phpCode = php . phpGenerator . workspaceToCode ( workspace ) ;

const luaCode = lua . luaGenerator . workspaceToCode ( workspace ) ;

const dartCode = dart . dartGenerator . workspaceToCode ( workspace ) ;



To generate code, use the generator's workspaceToCode function.

const code = javascriptGenerator . workspaceToCode ( workspace ) ;



Continuous updates allow you to show or run the code whenever the user makes a change. Generating code is a fast operation, so there's little performance impact for doing this. This is done using an event listener.

const supportedEvents = new Set ( [

Blockly . Events . BLOCK_CHANGE ,

Blockly . Events . BLOCK_CREATE ,

Blockly . Events . BLOCK_DELETE ,

Blockly . Events . BLOCK_MOVE ,

] ) ;



function updateCode ( event ) {

if ( workspace . isDragging ( ) ) return ;

if ( ! supportedEvents . has ( event . type ) ) return ;



const code = javascriptGenerator . workspaceToCode ( workspace ) ;

document . getElementById ( 'textarea' ) . value = code ;

}



workspace . addChangeListener ( updateCode ) ;



After you've generated your code you can optionally include code before the start or after the end of the generated code.

let code = javascriptGenerator . workspaceToCode ( workspace ) ;



const preamble = 'import {MyLibrary} from \'/path/to/my/library\';

'

const postscript = 'MyLibrary.myKickoffFunction();

' ;

code = preamble + code + postscript ;



Preamble code is usually used to include external definitions at the beginning of the code. Postscript code is usually used to call functions to kick off behavior at the end of the code.

If your generated code is runnable as-is, then there's no need to include a preamble or a postscript.

After you've generated the code, you need to figure out how to execute it. Deciding how to execute it is very application-specific, and outside the scope of Blockly.

If you want to execute JavaScript code, see Generate and run JavaScript. This discusses some special features of the JavaScript code generator, as well as JSInterpreter, which the Blockly team recommends as a way to safely execute JavaScript.

Other languages require other tools.