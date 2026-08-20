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Block colours

Most Blockly apps use a variety of block colours to visually group the blocks into categories. The blocks shipped with Blockly include several categories, with the colours mirrored by the various toolbar categories in the demos:

Additional colours on the block are derived from the main colour. For example, shadow blocks are a desaturated version of the main colour, and border colours are a darker version.

tip If you want more control over shadow block or border colours, learn about defining a theme.

The primary colour of a block can be defined in either JSON or JavaScript. You can pass the hue (preferred), RGB value, or color name; for more information, see Colour formats.

JSON

JavaScript {



"colour" : 160 ,

}

init : function ( ) {



this . setColour ( 160 ) ;

}



Note the British spelling. Failure to set the colour results in a black block.

You can also set the block color using the Block.setColour(..) function, or by using themes and defining a block style.

For information about how colour affects accessibility, see Colour and accessibility