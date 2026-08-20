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Colour formats

Colour values can be given in HSV or RGB format or using a colour name.

The simplest way to define a colour is a number between 0-360, defining the hue in the hue-saturation-value (HSV) colour model.

Using HSV with saturation and value fixed for all block colours lets you select a block colour while ensuring all blocks share a cohesive palette.

The saturation and values can be adapted for each application by calling the following functions:

Blockly . utils . colour . setHsvSaturation ( 0.45 ) ;

Blockly . utils . colour . setHsvValue ( 0.65 ) ;



Several colour pickers offer the HSV colour space, such as HSV picker. Enter Blockly's saturation and value constants (the defaults are 45% and 65% respectively), then slide the hue to a chosen colour. Use this hue number as the colour value.

Using the HSV colour space is highly recommended, but Blockly does support colours specified as #RRGGBB hexadecimal strings. While this can facilitate coordination with other application colours (e.g., styles in CSS) and design applications (e.g., Photoshop), it is a design risk that could lead to uncoordinated blocks if not chosen carefully.

Unless you have dedicated visual design resources, working within the constraints of the HSV colour space is recommended. If attempting to redefine all colours in this manner, consider Google's Material Design resources on colour.

You can also specify colours using the colour names defined by the W3C.

Often, multiple blocks share the same colour, and centralizing the colour definitions simplifies managing the colours and adding new blocks of the correct colour. Block colours and toolbox categories can use localization tokens to do exactly that.

Blockly includes nine colour constants in the string table, corresponding to the toolbox categories, plus a distinct colour for dynamic variables:

'%{BKY_LOGIC_HUE}' ;

'%{BKY_LOOPS_HUE}' ;

'%{BKY_MATH_HUE}' ;

'%{BKY_TEXTS_HUE}' ;

'%{BKY_LISTS_HUE}' ;

'%{BKY_COLOUR_HUE}' ;

'%{BKY_VARIABLES_HUE}' ;

'%{BKY_VARIABLES_DYNAMIC_HUE}' ;

'%{BKY_PROCEDURES_HUE}' ;



These string values can be used in both the JSON definitions and block.setColour(..) .

You can add your own colour constants by adding to Blockly.Msg :



Blockly . Msg [ 'EVERYTHING_HUE' ] = '42' ;



block . setColour ( '%{BKY_EVERYTHING_HUE}' ) ;



Storing the colours in the localization string table may seem unusual, but it is convenient given the JSON notation already has support for the references. It also allows colours to be localized, if needed.