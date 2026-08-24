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Themes

Themes are a way to customize the look and feel of Blockly. You can customize block colours, category colours and certain components through the Themes class. If you want to customize additional components, we provide the theme name as a class on the injection div . This allows users to change the look of any unsupported components through CSS. Our main goal in creating themes is to empower developers to create Blockly experiences that are more accessible.

For a practical introduction to using themes, see the Customizing your themes

note The easiest way to style Blockly is with themes. If you need finer-grained control, use CSS.

note If you only want to control the main colour of a block, rather than have more fine-grained control over the appearance, you can set the colour in the block definition instead of creating a theme. If you want to change the shape of a block instead of its colour, learn more about renderers.

A theme is an object with several properties: the base theme to extend from, a style object for blocks, categories, components, and fonts, and a whether or not to use hats for start blocks.

info Code in Blockly uses the non-US spelling of colour . All colour properties can be defined in either hue or hex values.

A block style is made up of four fields:

colourPrimary (required) - The background colour of the block.

(required) - The background colour of the block. colourSecondary (optional) - The background colour if the block is a shadow block.

(optional) - The background colour if the block is a shadow block. colourTertiary (optional) - The border or highlight colour of the block.

(optional) - The border or highlight colour of the block. hat (optional) - Adds a hat to a block, if the value is set to cap . Learn more about hats.

const listBlocks = {

colourPrimary : '#4a148c' ,

colourSecondary : '#AD7BE9' ,

colourTertiary : '#CDB6E9' ,

hat : 'cap' ,

} ;



A theme will include a mapping of block style name to block style object:

const blockStyles = {

list_blocks : {

colourPrimary : '#4a148c' ,

colourSecondary : '#AD7BE9' ,

colourTertiary : '#CDB6E9' ,

} ,

logic_blocks : {

colourPrimary : '#01579b' ,

colourSecondary : '#64C7FF' ,

colourTertiary : '#C5EAFF' ,

} ,

} ;



A category style only holds a colour property.

Colour (required) - The colour of the category in the toolbox. Usually these colours should be the same as the colourPrimary on the majority of blocks in the category. This makes it easy for users to tell which blocks belong in a given category.

const mathCategory = {

colour : '290' ,

} ;



A theme will include a mapping of category name to category style object:

const categoryStyles = {

list_category : {

colour : '#4a148c' ,

} ,

logic_category : {

colour : '#01579b' ,

} ,

} ;



A theme can set the colour or value of the below components:

workspaceBackgroundColour : The workspace background colour

: The workspace background colour toolboxBackgroundColour : Toolbox background colour

: Toolbox background colour toolboxForegroundColour : Toolbox category text colour

: Toolbox category text colour flyoutBackgroundColour : Flyout background colour

: Flyout background colour flyoutForegroundColour : Flyout label text colour

: Flyout label text colour flyoutOpacity : Flyout opacity

: Flyout opacity scrollbarColour : Scrollbar colour

: Scrollbar colour scrollbarOpacity : Scrollbar opacity

: Scrollbar opacity insertionMarkerColour : The insertion marker colour (Does not accept colour names)

: The insertion marker colour (Does not accept colour names) insertionMarkerOpacity : The insertion marker opacity

: The insertion marker opacity markerColour : The colour of the marker displayed in keyboard navigation mode

: The colour of the marker displayed in keyboard navigation mode cursorColour : The colour of the cursor displayed in keyboard navigation mode

Most other components can be changed by using the theme name in your CSS. However, if there is a component you would like to change that is not already a part of this list and cannot be changed using CSS, please file an issue with more information.

const componentStyle = {

workspaceBackgroundColour : '#1e1e1e' ,

toolboxBackgroundColour : '#333' ,

} ;



A font style is an object that holds the family, weight and size of a font.

const fontStyle = {

family : 'Georgia, serif' ,

weight : 'bold' ,

size : 12 ,

} ;



tip Learn more about the use cases of start hats on our application design page.

If you set startHats: true directly in a theme object, a hat will be added to all blocks with no previous or output connections. If you want more control over exactly which blocks get a hat, you can instead use the block style property.

In order to add a theme to your Blockly application, you will need to do the following:

Create a theme Add style names Set your theme on a workspace

A theme can be created using the constructor or by using defineTheme . Using defineTheme makes it easy to extend a pre existing theme and set all values with a single object. A theme has a name, and is an object with the block styles, category styles, and other properties as discussed above.

A theme can also have a base theme, which will provide default values for any values not specified in the custom theme.

const theme = Blockly . Theme . defineTheme ( 'themeName' , {

'base' : Blockly . Themes . Classic ,

'blockStyles' : {

'logic_blocks' : {

'colourPrimary' : '#4a148c'

} ,

'math_blocks' : { ... }

} ,

'categoryStyles' : { ... } ,

'componentStyles' : { ... } ,

'fontStyle' : { ... } ,

'startHats' : true

} ) ;



Here is an example of using defineTheme .

Now that we have created a theme we need to add the name of the styles to the block and category definitions.

To use one of the category styles defined in your theme's categoryStyles , add it to your category definition:

JSON

XML {

"kind" : "category" ,

"name" : "Logic" ,

"categorystyle" : "logic_category"

}

< category name = " Logic " categorystyle = " logic_category " > </ category >



To use one of the block styles defined in your theme's blockStyles , add it to your block definition:

JSON

JavaScript js "style":"logic_blocks" js this.setStyle('logic_blocks');

You also need to tell Blockly which theme to use. By defining several themes that use the same block style and category names, you can allow the user to choose the theme that works best for them, and change it dynamically without having to change the block definitions themselves.

The best way to set an initial theme is by including the theme configuration option in your call to Blockly.inject . You can supply the theme in JSON or JavaScript.

JSON

JavaScript Blockly . inject ( 'blocklyDiv' , {

theme : {

"blockStyles" : {

"list_blocks" : {

"colourPrimary" : "#4a148c" ,

"colourSecondary" : "#AD7BE9" ,

"colourTertiary" : "#CDB6E9"

}

} ,

"categoryStyles" : {

"list_category" : {

"colour" : "#4a148c"

}

} ,

"componentStyles" : {

"workspaceBackgroundColour" : "#1e1e1e"

}

} ,

...

} ) ;

Blockly . inject ( 'blocklyDiv' , {

theme : Blockly . Theme . defineTheme ( 'themeName' , {

'blockStyles' : blockStyles ,

'categoryStyles' : categoryStyles ,

'componentStyles' : componentStyles

} ) ,

...

} ) ;



If no theme is provided then it will default to the Classic Theme.

If you want to dynamically change your theme (for instance in the case of allowing users to choose a theme from a dropdown menu) then you can call yourWorkspace.setTheme(theme) .

Blockly provides a script that will take in a map of hues or hex values and will calculate the secondary and tertiary colours for them. The script can be found in the scripts/themes folder.

Blockly provides a number of themes for accessibility, specifically certain types of colour vision deficiency:

We also have: