Block comments
Block comments allow users to add comments to a block. Like comments in a text-based programming language, they do not affect a block's behavior. They are added to generated code (including code generated by custom blocks) by the standard language code generators.
The comment icon
Users enter block comments with the comment icon's text editor.
By default, the comment icon is not displayed. There are two ways to display it:
- Call
Block.setCommentTextwith a non-null string.
- Let the user display it by clicking "Add Comment" in the block's context menu.
To remove the comment icon:
- Call
Block.setCommentTextwith a
null.
- Let the user remove it by clicking "Remove Comment" in the block's context menu.
Note that "Add Comment" and "Remove Comment" are displayed in the context menu only if:
- The block is editable.
- The block is not collapsed.
- The
commentsconfiguration option is set to
true. If you do not explicitly set this option, it defaults to
trueif the toolbox has categories,
falseotherwise.
Work with block comments programmatically
To get a block comment:
// Returns comment text or null if there is no comment.
myBlock.getCommentText();
To set a block comment:
// Sets comment text and displays comment icon.
myBlock.setCommentText('My comment');
To delete a block comment:
// Removes comment text and removes comment icon.
myBlock.setCommentText(null);
The ability to work with comments programmatically is not affected by the state
of the block (such as whether it is editable or collapsed) or the setting of the
comments configuration option.