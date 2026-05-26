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Block comments

Block comments allow users to add comments to a block. Like comments in a text-based programming language, they do not affect a block's behavior. They are added to generated code (including code generated by custom blocks) by the standard language code generators.

Users enter block comments with the comment icon's text editor.

By default, the comment icon is not displayed. There are two ways to display it:

Call Block.setCommentText with a non-null string.

with a non-null string. Let the user display it by clicking "Add Comment" in the block's context menu.

To remove the comment icon:

Call Block.setCommentText with a null .

with a . Let the user remove it by clicking "Remove Comment" in the block's context menu.

Note that "Add Comment" and "Remove Comment" are displayed in the context menu only if:

The block is editable.

The block is not collapsed.

The comments configuration option is set to true . If you do not explicitly set this option, it defaults to true if the toolbox has categories, false otherwise.

To get a block comment:



myBlock . getCommentText ( ) ;



To set a block comment:



myBlock . setCommentText ( 'My comment' ) ;



To delete a block comment:



myBlock . setCommentText ( null ) ;

