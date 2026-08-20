Create a workspace
You can create a workspace and inject it into the DOM in a single call, or just create a workspace.
Injection
You can create a Blockly workspace and inject it into the DOM with a call to
Blockly.inject(location, options). The first argument tells Blockly where to
inject the workspace in the DOM. The second argument is an object containing
configuration options.
The configuration options object has a type of
Blockly.BlocklyOptions.
The injection code uses it to create an instance of
Blockly.Options. These
two are different and should not be confused.
For more information, see Create a workspace.
Direct creation
You can create a workspace directly by calling
new Blockly.WorkspaceSvg(new Blockly.Options(options)). When you make this call, be sure to pass your
configuration options in a call to
new Blockly.Options(options) -- the
WorkspaceSvg constructor cannot accept your configuration options object
directly.
Configuration options
The configuration object implements
Blockly.BlocklyOptions
and has the following options. Note that several of these options change their
default value based on whether the provided toolbox has categories or not.
|Name
|Type
|Description
collapse
|boolean
|Whether block context menus include an item to collapse or expand blocks. Defaults to
true if the toolbox has categories,
false otherwise.
comments
|boolean
|Whether block context menus include an item to add or remove comments. Defaults to
true if the toolbox has categories,
false otherwise.
css
|boolean
|If false, don't inject CSS (providing CSS becomes the document's responsibility). Defaults to
true.
disable
|boolean
|Whether block context menus include an item to disable or enable blocks. Defaults to
true if the toolbox has categories,
false otherwise.
grid
|object
|Configures a grid which blocks may snap to. See Grid.
horizontalLayout
|boolean
|If
true toolbox is horizontal, if
false toolbox is vertical. Defaults to
false.
maxBlocks
|number
|Maximum number of blocks that may be created. Useful for student exercises. Defaults to
Infinity.
maxInstances
|object
|Map from block types to maximum number of blocks of that type that may be created. Undeclared types default to
Infinity.Example:
maxInstances\: {'controls_if'\: 3, 'math_number'\: 42}
maxTrashcanContents
|number
|Maximum number of deleted items that will appear in the trashcan flyout.
'0' disables the feature. Defaults to
'32'.
media
|string
|Path from page (or frame) to the Blockly media directory. Defaults to
'https\://static.blockly.com/media/'. See Media folder.
modalInputs
|boolean
|If
true show modal editors for text input fields and their subclasses when on mobile devices, and an inline editor on desktop. If
false show an inline editor on both desktop and mobile. Defaults to
true.
move
|object
|Configures behavior for how users can move around the workspace. See Move.
oneBasedIndex
|boolean
|If
true list and string operations should index from
1, if
false index from
0. Defaults to
true.
plugins
|object
|An object mapping registry type names to replacement classes or the registered names of replacement classes. See Inject your replacement class.
readOnly
|boolean
|If
true, prevent the user from editing. Suppresses the toolbox and trashcan. Defaults to
false. See also
setIsReadOnly and
isReadOnly.
renderer
|string
|Determines the renderer used by blockly. Pre-packaged renderers include
'thrasos' (the default),
'geras' (an older style we no longer recommend), and
'zelos' (a Scratch-like renderer). For information about custom renderers, see Create custom renderers.
rtl
|boolean
|If
true, mirror the editor (for Arabic or Hebrew locales).See RTL demo. Defaults to
false.
scrollbars
|object or boolean
|Sets whether the workspace has vertical or horizontal scrollbars. Takes an object where the
horizontal property determines if horizontal scrolling is enabled and the
vertical property determines if vertical scrolling is enabled. If a boolean is passed then it is equivalent to passing an object with both
horizontal and
vertical properties set as that value. Defaults to
true if the toolbox has categories.
sounds
|boolean
|If
false, disables sounds. Defaults to
true.
theme
|Theme
|Defaults to classic theme if no theme is provided. See Themes.
toolbox
|string, XML or JSON
|Tree structure of categories and blocks available to the user. See defining the toolbox for more information.
toolboxPosition
|string
|If
'start' toolbox is on top (if horizontal) or left (if vertical and LTR) or right (if vertical and RTL). If
'end' toolbox is on opposite side. Defaults to
'start'.
trashcan
|boolean
|Displays or hides the trashcan. Defaults to
true if the toolbox has categories,
false otherwise.
zoom
|object
|Configures zooming behaviour. See Zoom.