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Create a workspace

You can create a workspace and inject it into the DOM in a single call, or just create a workspace.

You can create a Blockly workspace and inject it into the DOM with a call to Blockly.inject(location, options) . The first argument tells Blockly where to inject the workspace in the DOM. The second argument is an object containing configuration options.

note The configuration options object has a type of Blockly.BlocklyOptions . The injection code uses it to create an instance of Blockly.Options . These two are different and should not be confused.

For more information, see Create a workspace.

You can create a workspace directly by calling new Blockly.WorkspaceSvg(new Blockly.Options(options)) . When you make this call, be sure to pass your configuration options in a call to new Blockly.Options(options) -- the WorkspaceSvg constructor cannot accept your configuration options object directly.

The configuration object implements Blockly.BlocklyOptions and has the following options. Note that several of these options change their default value based on whether the provided toolbox has categories or not.