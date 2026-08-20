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Create a workspace

You can create a workspace and inject it into the DOM in a single call, or just create a workspace.

Injection

You can create a Blockly workspace and inject it into the DOM with a call to Blockly.inject(location, options). The first argument tells Blockly where to inject the workspace in the DOM. The second argument is an object containing configuration options.

note

The configuration options object has a type of Blockly.BlocklyOptions. The injection code uses it to create an instance of Blockly.Options. These two are different and should not be confused.

For more information, see Create a workspace.

Direct creation

You can create a workspace directly by calling new Blockly.WorkspaceSvg(new Blockly.Options(options)). When you make this call, be sure to pass your configuration options in a call to new Blockly.Options(options) -- the WorkspaceSvg constructor cannot accept your configuration options object directly.

Configuration options

The configuration object implements Blockly.BlocklyOptions and has the following options. Note that several of these options change their default value based on whether the provided toolbox has categories or not.

NameTypeDescription
collapsebooleanWhether block context menus include an item to collapse or expand blocks. Defaults to true if the toolbox has categories, false otherwise.
commentsbooleanWhether block context menus include an item to add or remove comments. Defaults to true if the toolbox has categories,false otherwise.
cssbooleanIf false, don't inject CSS (providing CSS becomes the document's responsibility). Defaults to true.
disablebooleanWhether block context menus include an item to disable or enable blocks. Defaults to true if the toolbox has categories, false otherwise.
gridobjectConfigures a grid which blocks may snap to. See Grid.
horizontalLayoutbooleanIf true toolbox is horizontal, if false toolbox is vertical. Defaults to false.
maxBlocksnumberMaximum number of blocks that may be created. Useful for student exercises. Defaults to Infinity.
maxInstancesobjectMap from block types to maximum number of blocks of that type that may be created. Undeclared types default to Infinity.Example: maxInstances\: {'controls_if'\: 3, 'math_number'\: 42}
maxTrashcanContentsnumberMaximum number of deleted items that will appear in the trashcan flyout. '0' disables the feature. Defaults to '32'.
mediastringPath from page (or frame) to the Blockly media directory. Defaults to 'https\://static.blockly.com/media/'. See Media folder.
modalInputsbooleanIf true show modal editors for text input fields and their subclasses when on mobile devices, and an inline editor on desktop. If false show an inline editor on both desktop and mobile. Defaults to true.
moveobjectConfigures behavior for how users can move around the workspace. See Move.
oneBasedIndexbooleanIf true list and string operations should index from 1, if false index from 0. Defaults to true.
pluginsobjectAn object mapping registry type names to replacement classes or the registered names of replacement classes. See Inject your replacement class.
readOnlybooleanIf true, prevent the user from editing. Suppresses the toolbox and trashcan. Defaults to false. See also setIsReadOnly and isReadOnly.
rendererstringDetermines the renderer used by blockly. Pre-packaged renderers include 'thrasos' (the default), 'geras' (an older style we no longer recommend), and 'zelos' (a Scratch-like renderer). For information about custom renderers, see Create custom renderers.
rtlbooleanIf true, mirror the editor (for Arabic or Hebrew locales).See RTL demo. Defaults to false.
scrollbarsobject or booleanSets whether the workspace has vertical or horizontal scrollbars. Takes an object where the horizontal property determines if horizontal scrolling is enabled and the vertical property determines if vertical scrolling is enabled. If a boolean is passed then it is equivalent to passing an object with both horizontal and vertical properties set as that value. Defaults to true if the toolbox has categories.
soundsbooleanIf false, disables sounds. Defaults to true.
themeThemeDefaults to classic theme if no theme is provided. See Themes.
toolboxstring, XML or JSONTree structure of categories and blocks available to the user. See defining the toolbox for more information.
toolboxPositionstringIf 'start' toolbox is on top (if horizontal) or left (if vertical and LTR) or right (if vertical and RTL). If 'end' toolbox is on opposite side. Defaults to 'start'.
trashcanbooleanDisplays or hides the trashcan. Defaults to true if the toolbox has categories, false otherwise.
zoomobjectConfigures zooming behaviour. See Zoom.