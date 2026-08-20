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Context menus

A context menu contains a list of actions that a user can perform on a component such as a workspace, block, or workspace comment. There are three ways to trigger the context menu: right-click with the mouse, long-press on a touch device, or press Ctrl + Enter (Windows) or Command + Enter (Mac).

Context menus are a good place to add actions that the user performs infrequently, such as downloading a screenshot. If you think an action will be used more commonly you might want to create a more discoverable way to invoke it. If a context menu action can be triggered by a keyboard shortcut, the shortcut is shown on the right side of the context menu item.

Context menus are supported by workspaces, blocks, workspace comments, bubbles, and connections. You can also implement them on your own custom components. Blockly provides standard context menus that you can customize. You can also customize context menus on workspaces and blocks on a per-workspace or per-block basis.

Blockly has a registry that contains templates for all possible menu items. Each template describes how to construct a single item in a context menu. When the user invokes a context menu on a component, the component:

Asks the registry construct an array of menu items that apply to the component. The registry asks each template if it applies to the component and, if so, adds a corresponding menu item to the array. If the component is a workspace or block, checks to see if the specific workspace or block on which the menu was invoked has a function for customizing the context menu. If so, it passes the array to the function, which can add, delete, or modify elements of the array. Displays the context menu using the (possibly modified) array of context menu items.

Blockly defines a standard set of templates for the context menus for workspaces, blocks, and workspace comments. It preloads the templates for workspaces and blocks into the registry. If you want to use the templates for workspace comments, you must load them into the registry yourself.

For information on how to add, delete, and modify templates in the registry, see Customize the registry.

info Blockly's API and documentation use the terms item and option to mean both a template in the registry and an item in a context menu. Which meaning is intended is generally clear from context.

Context menus are implemented by different types of components, including workspaces, workspace comments, connections, blocks, bubbles, and your own custom components. The context menus for each of these component types may contain different items, and items may behave differently based on the component type. Thus, the context menu system needs to know which component it was invoked on.

To address this, the registry uses a Scope object. The component on which the context menu was invoked is stored in the focusedNode property as an object that implements IFocusableNode . ( IFocusableNode is implemented by all components that users can focus on, including those that implement context menus. For more information, see Focus system.)

The Scope object is passed to several of the functions in a template. In any function that gets a Scope object, you can decide what to do based on the type of the object in the focusedNode property. For example, you can check if the component is a block with:

if ( scope . focusedNode instanceof Blockly . BlockSvg ) {



}



The Scope object has other optional properties that are no longer recommended for use, but may still be set:

block is set only if the component whose menu is shown is a BlockSvg .

is set only if the component whose menu is shown is a . workspace is set only if the component is a WorkspaceSvg .

is set only if the component is a . comment is set only if the component is a RenderedWorkspaceComment .

These properties don't cover all types of components that may have a context menu, so you should prefer to use the focusedNode property.

Templates have the type ContextMenuRegistry.RegistryItem , which contains the following properties. Note that the preconditionFn , displayText , and callback properties are mutually exclusive with the separator property.

The id property should be a unique string that indicates what your context menu item does.

const collapseTemplate = {

id : 'collapseBlock' ,



} ;



You can use the preconditionFn to restrict when and how a context menu item should be displayed.

It should return one of a set of strings: 'enabled' , 'disabled' , or 'hidden' .

Value Description Image 'enabled' Shows that the item is active. 'disabled' Shows that the item is not active. 'hidden' Hides the item.

The preconditionFn is also passed a Scope which you can use to determine what type of component the menu was opened on and the state of that component.

For example, you may want an item to only appear for blocks, and only when those blocks are in a particular state:

const collapseTemplate = {



preconditionFn : ( scope ) => {

if ( scope . focusedNode instanceof Blockly . BlockSvg ) {

if ( ! scope . focusedNode . isCollapsed ( ) ) {



return 'enabled' ;

} else {



return 'disabled' ;

}

}



return 'hidden' ;

} ,



} ;



The displayText is what should be shown to the user as part of the menu item. The display text can be a string, or HTML, or a function that returns either a string or HTML.

const collapseTemplate = {



displayText : 'Collapse block' ,



} ;



If you want to display a translation from Blockly.Msg you need to use a function. If you try to assign the value directly, the messages may not be loaded and you'll get a value of undefined instead.

const collapseTemplate = {



displayText : ( ) => Blockly . Msg [ 'MY_COLLAPSE_BLOCK_TEXT' ] ,



} ;



If you use a function, it is also passed a Scope value. You can use this to add information about the element to your display text.

const collapseTemplate = {



displayText : ( scope ) => {

if ( scope . focusedNode instanceof Blockly . Block ) {

return ` Collapse ${ scope . focusedNode . type } block ` ;

}



return '' ;

} ,



} ;



Context menu display text uses the same size as non-Blockly text on the page. That is, zooming the Blockly workspace does not change the size of the context menu display text. Zooming the page modifies the context menu text size.

The weight determines the order in which context menu items are displayed. More positive values are displayed lower in the list than less positive values. (You can imagine that items with higher weights are "heavier" so they sink to the bottom.)

const collapseTemplate = {



weight : 10 ,



} ;



Weights for the built-in context menu items go in increasing order starting at 1 and increasing by 1.

The callback property is a function that performs the action of your context menu item. It is passed several parameters:

scope : A Scope object that provides a reference to the component having its menu opened.

: A object that provides a reference to the component having its menu opened. menuOpenEvent : The Event that triggered opening the context menu. This may be a PointerEvent or KeyboardEvent , depending on how the user opened the menu.

: The that triggered opening the context menu. This may be a or , depending on how the user opened the menu. menuSelectEvent : The Event that selected this particular context menu item from the menu. This may be a PointerEvent or KeyboardEvent , depending on how the user selected the item.

: The that selected this particular context menu item from the menu. This may be a or , depending on how the user selected the item. location : The Coordinate in pixel coordinates where the menu was opened. This lets you, for example, create a new block at the click location.

const collapseTemplate = {



callback : ( scope , menuOpenEvent , menuSelectEvent , location ) => {

if ( scope . focusedNode instanceof Blockly . BlockSvg ) {

scope . focusedNode . collapse ( ) ;

}

} ,

} ;



You can use scope to design templates that work differently depending on the component on which they were opened:

const collapseTemplate = {



callback : ( scope ) => {

if ( scope . focusedNode instance of Blockly . BlockSvg ) {



const block = scope . focusedNode ;

block . collapse ( ) ;

} else if ( scope . focusedNode instanceof Blockly . WorkspaceSvg ) {



let workspace = scope . focusedNode ;

collapseAllBlocks ( workspace ) ;

}

}

}



The associatedKeyboardShortcut property is a string used to associate this context menu item with a keyboard shortcut. It should correspond to the name under which the keyboard shortcut is registered. If populated, the associated keyboard shortcut will be shown on the right side of the menu item as a hint.

Note that the shortcut is not the key combination that triggers the action. Using an ID allows for user- or language-specific remapping of keyboard shortcuts.

const collapseTemplate = {



associatedKeyboardShortcut : "collapse" ,

} ;



The separator property draws a line in the context menu.

Templates with the separator property cannot have preconditionFn , displayText , or callback properties and can only be scoped with the scopeType property. The latter restriction means they can only be used on context menus for workspaces, blocks, and workspace comments.

const separatorAfterCollapseBlockTemplate = {

id : 'separatorAfterCollapseBlock' ,

scopeType : Blockly . ContextMenuRegistry . ScopeType . BLOCK ,

weight : 11 ,

separator : true ,

} ;



You need a different template for each separator in your context menu. Use the weight property to position each separator.

The scopeType property is deprecated. Previously, it was used to determine if a menu item should be shown on a context menu for a block, a workspace comment, or a workspace. Since context menus can be opened on other components, the scopeType property is too restrictive. Instead, you should use the preconditionFn to show or hide your option for the corresponding components.

If you have existing context menu templates that use scopeType , Blockly will continue to show the item only for the appropriate component.

const collapseTemplate = {



scopeType : Blockly . ContextMenuRegistry . ScopeType . BLOCK ,



} ;



You can add, delete, or modify templates in the registry. You can find the default templates in contextmenu_items.ts .

You can add a template to the registry by registering it. You should do this once on page load. It can happen before or after you inject your workspace.

const collapseTemplate = {



} ;

Blockly . ContextMenuRegistry . registry . register ( collapseTemplate ) ;



note Check out the context menu codelab for worked examples of adding context menu items.

You can remove a template from the registry by unregistering it by ID.

Blockly . ContextMenuRegistry . registry . unregister ( 'someID' ) ;



You can modify an existing template by getting the template from the registry and then modifying it in-place.

const template = Blockly . ContextMenuRegistry . registry . getItem ( 'someID' ) ;

template ?. displayText = 'some other display text' ;



By default, blocks have a context menu that allows users to do things like add block comments or duplicate blocks.

You can disable the context menu of an individual block by doing:

block . contextMenu = false ;



In the JSON definition of a block type, use the enableContextMenu key:

{



"enableContextMenu" : false ,

}



After Blockly has generated an array of context menu items, you can customize it for individual blocks or workspaces. To do this, set BlockSvg.customContextMenu or WorkspaceSvg.configureContextMenu to a function that modifies the array in place.

Objects in the array passed to blocks have the type ContextMenuOption or implement the interface LegacyContextMenuOption . Objects passed to workspaces have the type ContextMenuOption . Blockly uses the following properties from these objects:

text : The display text.

: The display text. enabled : If false , display the item with grey text.

: If , display the item with grey text. callback : The function to be called when the item is clicked.

: The function to be called when the item is clicked. separator : The item is a separator. Mutually exclusive with the other three properties.

See the reference documentation for property types and function signatures.

For example, here is a function that adds a Hello, World! item to a workspace's context menu:

workspace . configureContextMenu = function ( menuOptions , e ) {

const item = {

text : 'Hello, World!' ,

enabled : true ,

callback : function ( ) {

alert ( 'Hello, World!' ) ;

} ,

} ;



menuOptions . push ( item ) ;

} ;



You can make context menus appear for custom components by following these steps: