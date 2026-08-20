Copy and paste
Blockly supports copy, cut, and paste operations for a number of its built-in components, like blocks, workspace comments, and bubbles.
Default clipboard behavior
Blockly core comes with keyboard shortcuts that
can cut, copy, or paste blocks, workspace comments, and any other components
that implement the
ICopyable,
IDraggable, and
IDeletable
interfaces. It also comes with a context menu
option for duplicating a block. You can modify or remove
those default shortcuts and menu items as needed.
In the default clipboard implementation, copyable objects can only be pasted into the workspace they were copied from, or into the target workspace if they were copied from a flyout. This means you can copy a block from a flyout into that flyout's target workspace, but you can't copy a block from one main workspace to another.
Copy and paste across workspaces and tabs
If you want to allow users to copy blocks from one workspace and paste them into
another workspace, or even into a workspace in a copy of your application
running in another tab, you can install the
@blockly/plugin-cross-tab-copy-paste plugin.
Custom clipboard behavior
If you want different behavior, you can implement a custom clipboard by
uninstalling the keyboard shortcuts that come with Blockly and installing others
that work differently. To facilitate this, you can use methods in the
Blockly.clipboard namespace for copying, pasting, or
more fine-grained control such as setting the workspace that an object was
copied from.
Custom copyable objects
Arbitrary items can be made compatible with the copy/paste system by using five
interfaces:
ICopyable,
IDraggable, and
IDeletable to represent objects that can be copied,
ICopyData to represent copied objects, and
IPaster
to represent objects which can turn copy data back into copyable objects. Every
type of
ICopyable needs an associated
IPaster that can paste that data.
Any object that implements
ICopyable,
IDraggable, and
IDeletable and that
has a corresponding
IPaster and
ICopyData will automatically work with the
default clipboard system.
There are very few circumstances where you would want to implement a custom copyable or a custom paster (e.g. the multiselect plugin), because copyable objects are rendered, and you can't add new rendered objects to Blockly. The only rendered objects that can exist within a workspace are blocks, bubbles, and workspace comments.
Implement a copyable
To create a copyable object, you need to implement the
ICopyable,
IDraggable, and
IDeletable interfaces. The latter two interfaces are
required so that a pasted object can be manipulated and deleted.
Selectable
The
ICopyable interface extends the
ISelectable interface,
which means you need to implement those methods and properties as well.
Being selectable is required because keyboard shortcuts look at the selected object to figure out what to copy.
class MyCopyable implements ISelectable {
constructor(workspace) {
this.id = Blockly.utils.idGenerator.genUid();
this.workspace = workspace;
}
select() {
// Visually indicate this draggable is selected.
}
unselect() {
// Visually indicate this draggable is not selected.
}
}
Copyable
The
ICopyable interface itself has only one required method,
toCopyData,
which returns a JSON-serializable representation of the copyable object's state,
which can be used to recreate the copyable object.
The copy data must also include a
paster property, which holds the registered
string-name associated with the paster that should paste this copy data. For
more information about pasters, see Implement a paster.
class MyCopyable implements ICopyable {
constructor(workspace, state) {
this.workspace = workspace;
this.myState = state;
}
toCopyData() {
return {
// This string matches the string used to register the paster.
paster: 'MY_PASTER',
state: this.myState,
};
}
}
ICopyable also has an optional method,
isCopyable, which returns whether an
object is currently copyable.
Draggable and deletable
For information on implementing
IDraggable and
IDeletable, see Custom
draggables.
Implement a paster
To create a paster, you need to implement the
IPaster interface. It only has
one method
paste which takes in the copy data of the thing it pastes, the
workspace to paste the thing into, and an optional coordinate, which is the
location to paste the thing at.
class MyPaster implements IPaster {
paste(copyData, workspace, coordinate) {
return new MyCopyable(workspace, copyData.state);
// Optionally position the copyable at the passed coordinate.
// Optionally select the copyable after it is pasted.
}
}
Registration
After you have implemented a paster, you need to register it so that you can
find the paster associated with a given copy data from its
paster property.
// This string matches the string assigned to the 'paster' property.
Blockly.clipboard.registry.register('MY_PASTER', new MyPaster());